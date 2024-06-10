Man, 79, dies following Angus crash after suffering ‘medical episode’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Man, 79, dies following Angus crash after suffering ‘medical episode’

Police were called to the A937 near Craigo House on Sunday afternoon.

By Chloe Burrell
A937 Hillside to North Craigo Road.
The A937 Hillside to North Craigo Road. Image: Google Street View

A 79-year-old man has died following an Angus crash thought to have been caused by a medical episode.

Police were called to a one-car crash on the A937 Hillside to North Craigo Road near Craigo House – to the north of Montrose – shortly after 3.30pm on Sunday.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he died.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.35pm on Sunday, we were called to a road crash involving one car on the A937 Hillside to North Craigo Road near Craigo House, Montrose.

“A 79-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital where he died a short time later.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash which is currently being treated as medical.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Roadrunners, Montrose
Montrose sandwich shop closes after 25 years as owners set to return with new…
The planned mast site on a grass island at Victoria Street in Monifieth. Image: Google
Blue-light black hole warning as Monifieth 5G phone mast refusal is appealed again
Wilkie sales director Paula Robertson, general manager John Reid and chief executive Hamish Rowan.
Kirriemuir textiles firm Wilkie makes 'strategic acquisition' of American factory
Judging is a serious business at Strathmore Games. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pictures as Strathmore Highland Games is Glamis Castle hit
Monifieth railway station.
Person dies after being 'hit by train' on line near Monifieth
Scotland goalkeeper Ned Doig makes a save during a match at Sheffield. Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Lichties Hall of Fame legend's 131-year-old English title medal could fetch thousands at auction
Grace Miller with dad Garry and mum Claire. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Monifieth girl, 11, suffers 'electric shock attacks' on face due to rare condition
WeBuyAnyCar.com hopes to set up in Arbroath. Image: Google
WeBuyAnyCar launches plan to come to Angus
Campaigners waged a determined fight against the Duntrune crematorium plan. Image: Paul Reid
Duntrune crematorium decision delayed for site visit by new appeal committee
Glamis Primary pals Poppy Low (left) and Ellie Breckenridge enjoy the Glamis games. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Junior Strathmore Highland Games is a taster of what's to come at…