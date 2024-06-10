Man, 79, dies following Angus crash after suffering ‘medical episode’

A 79-year-old man has died following an Angus crash thought to have been caused by a medical episode.

Police were called to a one-car crash on the A937 Hillside to North Craigo Road near Craigo House – to the north of Montrose – shortly after 3.30pm on Sunday.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he died.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.35pm on Sunday, we were called to a road crash involving one car on the A937 Hillside to North Craigo Road near Craigo House, Montrose.

“A 79-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital where he died a short time later.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash which is currently being treated as medical.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”