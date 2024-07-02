VIDEO: Angus villagers fear rat issue will escalate after bin bag advice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

VIDEO: Angus villagers fear rat issue will escalate after bin bag advice

'There are lots of rats at the moment so you definitely couldn't leave bags out.'

By Alan Wilson

Angus Council is under fire for inviting residents in Birkhill to leave bin bags in the street next to their wheelie bins, despite the council investigating a serious rat infestation in the village.

Rubbish collectors had to abandon their round last Tuesday after one of their lorries malfunctioned, causing a spillage of hydraulic fluid in one of the streets.

The council apologised for the non-collection but said, due to vehicle shortage and “significant” staffing issues, it was unable to return to collect the bins until the next scheduled collection day, which is July 9.

One resident captured rats on camera.

Richie Strachan, the council’s waste services co-ordinator, then told residents they would accept up to three bin bags – the equivalent of a full wheelie bin load – per household to be left beside the bins.

This was despite warnings to residents from one of the council’s environmental health team not to leave out food for the birds in the interim as their pest control teams were dealing with a rat infestation reported a few weeks ago.

Overflowing bins

A council environmental health officer has attended a meeting with residents in some of the streets worst affected.

One resident posted on the Birkhill Area Community Group on Facebook: “Several residents of Wood Road, Rosemount Road, Highfield Place and Hill Terrace met with an Angus Council environmental health officer regarding the rats seen in the area.

“Steps are being taken to deal with them in these areas but the officer highlighted that the rats will be looking for food.

“For anyone who normally puts out seed or other food for the birds, you may wish to put this on hold just now to reduce the risk of rats coming into your garden/area and to help contain this current infestation.”

Overflowing rubbish in Birkhill. Image: DC Thomson

Following the breakdown of the bin lorry last week, Mr Strachan responded to residents who reported their missed bin collection.

He explained staff were unable to complete the route, affecting parts of Birkhill, Piperdam, Liff and Fowlis areas, and suggested leaving bin bags out with their bins.

One woman posted on the Birkhill Area Community Facebook group: “Definitely not good enough.

Residents have voiced concerns about Birkhill bin advice. Image: DC Thomson

“There are lots of rats in Birkhill at the moment so you definitely couldn’t leave bags out.”

Another said: “This is the second time for us in as many months… I think we should be getting a refund on council tax, this is not a free service – we all pay for it!”

Resident’s rat trap

Meanwhile, another resident told The Courier her neighbour had put out traps herself and had caught no fewer than nine rats over the past few weeks.

Some villagers say recent sewer and water pipe works on Coupar Angus Road have been responsible for driving rats further into the village, while others have pointed to locals leaving out food for birds.

A spokesperson for Angus Council reiterated Mr Strachan’s message and added: “These vehicle issues coincided with significant staffing challenges.

“Every effort has been made to return for the missed bins, but due to these exceptional circumstances, we have been unable to do so.

“This is an extremely rare situation, and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience.

“We advise households to present their bins on the next collection day, and we will accept a reasonable number of tied and secured bags left beside the bin.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

To go with story by Bryan Copland. Asda in Arbroath taped off by police Picture shows; Asda in Arbroath taped off by police. Asda, Arbroath. Supplied by James Simpson/DC Thomson Date; 01/07/2024
Woman accused of culpable homicide after death of security guard at Arbroath Asda
Police raid Arbroath High Street
Cannabis pair jailed after drug factories worth £500k found on Arbroath High Street
Forfar swimming pool cannabis farm
Forfar swimming pool cannabis 'gardener' faces deportation
Learning the rules of the game. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Pickleball pictures as world's fastest-growing sport comes to Angus
Clubbers at a daytime disco in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Daytime dance anthems coming to Forfar over-25s disco
Airfields of Britain Conservation Trust director Kenneth Bannerman (left) leads the Edzell unveiling. Image: Ethan Williams
New memorials mark Edzell's important place in aviation history across two World Wars -…
Flower Pavilion owner Linda Cooper (and dog Liesel), Donna Grove-White, owner of Roamer Coffee Company and Montrose Port CEO Tom Hutchison at the Inch Pavilion and bowling green. Image: Supplied
Montrose Port promises green space will stay after striking £200k council deal for old…
2
Police and ambulance vehicles at Asda in Arbroath. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Security guard, 61, dies at Arbroath Asda as woman charged with assault
Jasbant Johal was placed under supervision at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Arbroath businessman quits shop after alcohol-fuelled outburst
Allanah and Nicola Denny are ready for Monterrey in Mexico. Image: Abertay University
Meet the Angus mum and daughter getting a kick out of training together for…

Conversation