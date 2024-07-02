Bin strikes could hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling within weeks as workers back industrial action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Bin strikes could hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling within weeks as workers back industrial action

Rubbish will go uncollected this summer if a pay dispute goes unresolved.

By Chloe Burrell
Overflowing bin in Reform Street, Dundee.
Rubbish could pile up if the dispute continues. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Bin strikes could hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling within weeks after workers backed industrial action.

Council staff in Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross, Fife and Stirling have voted to strike in a dispute over pay.

The action will involve waste workers, street cleaners and recycling centre operators if it goes ahead.

GMB confirmed it had received a mandate from workers in Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling for strikes on Monday evening.

That was followed by an announcement by Unite on Tuesday, which says its members in Dundee, Fife and Stirling have also backed industrial action.

Bin strikes ‘to start in two weeks’ time’

Unite says its strikes could begin in just over two weeks’ time if an improved pay offer is not put forward by council umbrella body Cosla.

It comes after bins were left unemptied and overflowing in 2022 during previous strikes.

Keir Greenway, GMB Scotland senior organiser for public services, said: “Year after year, these talks have been needlessly drawn out.

“That leaves our members – typically the lowest paid working on the frontline of our services – without the pay rise they need.

Rubbish strewn across Reform Street, Dundee.
Overflowing bins on Reform Street, Dundee in 2022. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Inflation may be stabilising, but can anyone say they feel the difference?”

Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham said: “After years of cuts to council pay and services, years of chronic underfunding and understaffing, our membership is saying no more.

“They have Unite’s unequivocal support in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions across Scottish local government.”

Cosla urges unions to reconsider pay offer

A Cosla spokeswoman said: “Cosla has made a strong offer at the limits of affordability for councils.

“In the context of lowering inflation and a ‘flat cash’ budget settlement from Scottish Government, it remains important to reward our valued workforce appropriately.

“We urge our unions to reconsider their decision to reject the offer.

“We are disappointed that industrial action is being contemplated by our unions and concerned that it appears to be targeted at waste services, once again raising potential public health risks.”

Jacqui Cameron, human resources service manager at Fife Council, said: “Should the prospect of local action arise, we will assess the impact this would have on our services in Fife ​to minimise the effect of this locally.

“Cosla are continuing to negotiate with trade unions on behalf of councils across Scotland.”

It comes after dozens of gulls descended on a Dundee street this week due to overflowing bins.

Meanwhile, Angus Council is under fire for inviting residents in Birkhill to leave bin bags in the street next to their wheelie bins, despite a probe into a serious rat infestation in the village.

Conversation