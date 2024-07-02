Bin strikes could hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling within weeks as workers back industrial action

Bin strikes could hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling within weeks after workers backed industrial action.

Council staff in Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross, Fife and Stirling have voted to strike in a dispute over pay.

The action will involve waste workers, street cleaners and recycling centre operators if it goes ahead.

GMB confirmed it had received a mandate from workers in Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling for strikes on Monday evening.

That was followed by an announcement by Unite on Tuesday, which says its members in Dundee, Fife and Stirling have also backed industrial action.

Bin strikes ‘to start in two weeks’ time’

Unite says its strikes could begin in just over two weeks’ time if an improved pay offer is not put forward by council umbrella body Cosla.

It comes after bins were left unemptied and overflowing in 2022 during previous strikes.

Keir Greenway, GMB Scotland senior organiser for public services, said: “Year after year, these talks have been needlessly drawn out.

“That leaves our members – typically the lowest paid working on the frontline of our services – without the pay rise they need.

“Inflation may be stabilising, but can anyone say they feel the difference?”

Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham said: “After years of cuts to council pay and services, years of chronic underfunding and understaffing, our membership is saying no more.

“They have Unite’s unequivocal support in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions across Scottish local government.”

Cosla urges unions to reconsider pay offer

A Cosla spokeswoman said: “Cosla has made a strong offer at the limits of affordability for councils.

“In the context of lowering inflation and a ‘flat cash’ budget settlement from Scottish Government, it remains important to reward our valued workforce appropriately.

“We urge our unions to reconsider their decision to reject the offer.

“We are disappointed that industrial action is being contemplated by our unions and concerned that it appears to be targeted at waste services, once again raising potential public health risks.”

Jacqui Cameron, human resources service manager at Fife Council, said: “Should the prospect of local action arise, we will assess the impact this would have on our services in Fife ​to minimise the effect of this locally.

“Cosla are continuing to negotiate with trade unions on behalf of councils across Scotland.”

It comes after dozens of gulls descended on a Dundee street this week due to overflowing bins.

Meanwhile, Angus Council is under fire for inviting residents in Birkhill to leave bin bags in the street next to their wheelie bins, despite a probe into a serious rat infestation in the village.