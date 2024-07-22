Fears Angus Council may be forced to foot multi-million-pound coastal erosion bill

An Angus councillor fears the local authority may be left in debt totalling millions trying to tackle the coastal erosion crisis due to a lack of funding.

Iain Gall, who represents the Montrose and District ward, says the council “desperately” needs a funding package from the Scottish Government as it prepares to launch the first phase of the fight against the rising sea levels.

The local authority currently plans to use dune restoration and beach nourishment to fight against erosion in Montrose.

This means topping up the dunes and dropping huge amounts of sand at the sections of the coastline worst affected.

The hope is this will allow them time to develop a more long-term solution.

‘Everything is down to cost’

Mr Gall, a Conservative councillor for the Angus town, is worried about where the money will come from.

He told The Courier: “Everything is down to cost, but there are also a lot of unknowns because it’s still not dead certain whether something will work or not.

“I don’t think there is any agreement from the Scottish Government to fund this plan, so it will have to be borrowed by the council.

“The ultimate plan could run into tens of more millions.

“We desperately need a funding package because it’s pretty scary how quickly it can unravel.

“This has been happening for decades and this was a problem before the current government.”

‘Fear and worry’ over timescale

As part of the plan, Angus Council also wants to construct groynes.

These are concrete or wooden structures that are built outwards from the coast and into the sea – such as the ones at Aberdeen Beach.

They are used to trap the beach sand and other sediment, reducing the amount that is being taken out to sea.

In April AECOM published its final draft of its Montrose Bay Coastal Erosion Project report.

This was used by Angus Council to help inform its plans to try and tackle coastal erosion at Montrose.

It also plans to build an access road for vehicles to reach the beach from Traill Drive.

In our series on coastal erosion, The Courier is highlighting the dangers of rising sea levels and destructive storms, and demanding councils and government act now before it is too late.

It is an issue which is becoming increasingly worrying for residents.

Mr Gall cites the recent closure of the splash area on Montrose seafront as “frightening” for locals – a problem which forced the coastguard station to move.

“That made it hit home how bad is it and how close it is to breaching”, he told The Courier.

“Some of the dune network there is down to 10 metres and if that breaches the Traill Drive area is at risk.

“There has been a lot of fear, worry and concern about the time scale.

“One really bad storm and can things can change quite rapidly.”

Anticipated cost to be ‘significant’

When asked by The Courier, the Scottish Government pointed to funding avenues available to the local authority – however neither come close to covering the projected costs.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Adverse weather and rising sea levels – caused by climate change – are already having an impact on coastal communities such as Montrose, which is why the Scottish Government is providing £12m of funding for local authorities to develop Coastal Change Adaptation Plans.

“The Scottish Government continues to work with the local community and stakeholders to address coastal erosion at Montrose.

“Angus Council has responsibility for developing proposals for recharging the Montrose sand dune system, and we have supported them to do so with an additional £440,000 of funding.”

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Angus Council is in regular communication with the Scottish Government along with NatureScot who are leading on the Dynamic Coast project.

“The cost to progress this project is anticipated to be significant and therefore will require external funding which forms part of our ongoing dialogue with Scottish Government.”