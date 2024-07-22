Fears Angus Council may be forced to foot multi-million-pound coastal erosion bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fears Angus Council may be forced to foot multi-million-pound coastal erosion bill

Conservative councillor Iain Gall says the local authority "desperately" needs a funding package from the Scottish Government.

By Sean O'Neil & Finn Nixon
The rate of erosion at has accelerated at Montrose dunes. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
The rate of erosion at has accelerated at Montrose dunes. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

An Angus councillor fears the local authority may be left in debt totalling millions trying to tackle the coastal erosion crisis due to a lack of funding.

Iain Gall, who represents the Montrose and District ward, says the council “desperately” needs a funding package from the Scottish Government as it prepares to launch the first phase of the fight against the rising sea levels.

The local authority currently plans to use dune restoration and beach nourishment to fight against erosion in Montrose.

This means topping up the dunes and dropping huge amounts of sand at the sections of the coastline worst affected.

The hope is this will allow them time to develop a more long-term solution.

‘Everything is down to cost’

Mr Gall, a Conservative councillor for the Angus town, is worried about where the money will come from.

Councillor Iain Gall Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

He told The Courier: “Everything is down to cost, but there are also a lot of unknowns because it’s still not dead certain whether something will work or not.

“I don’t think there is any agreement from the Scottish Government to fund this plan, so it will have to be borrowed by the council.

“The ultimate plan could run into tens of more millions.

“We desperately need a funding package because it’s pretty scary how quickly it can unravel.

“This has been happening for decades and this was a problem before the current government.”

‘Fear and worry’ over timescale

As part of the plan, Angus Council also wants to construct groynes.

These are concrete or wooden structures that are built outwards from the coast and into the sea – such as the ones at Aberdeen Beach.

They are used to trap the beach sand and other sediment, reducing the amount that is being taken out to sea.

In April AECOM published its final draft of its Montrose Bay Coastal Erosion Project report.

This was used by Angus Council to help inform its plans to try and tackle coastal erosion at Montrose.

Traill Drive was damaged during Storm Babet. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It also plans to build an access road for vehicles to reach the beach from Traill Drive.

In our series on coastal erosion, The Courier is highlighting the dangers of rising sea levels and destructive storms, and demanding councils and government act now before it is too late.

It is an issue which is becoming increasingly worrying for residents.

Mr Gall cites the recent closure of the splash area on Montrose seafront as “frightening” for locals – a problem which forced the coastguard station to move.

“That made it hit home how bad is it and how close it is to breaching”, he told The Courier.

“Some of the dune network there is down to 10 metres and if that breaches the Traill Drive area is at risk.

“There has been a lot of fear, worry and concern about the time scale.

“One really bad storm and can things can change quite rapidly.”

Anticipated cost to be ‘significant’

When asked by The Courier, the Scottish Government pointed to funding avenues available to the local authority – however neither come close to covering the projected costs.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Adverse weather and rising sea levels – caused by climate change – are already having an impact on coastal communities such as Montrose, which is why the Scottish Government is providing £12m of funding for local authorities to develop Coastal Change Adaptation Plans.

Traill Drive and Montrose golf course suffered major storm damage. Image: Angus Council

“The Scottish Government continues to work with the local community and stakeholders to address coastal erosion at Montrose.

“Angus Council has responsibility for developing proposals for recharging the Montrose sand dune system, and we have supported them to do so with an additional £440,000 of funding.”

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Angus Council is in regular communication with the Scottish Government along with NatureScot who are leading on the Dynamic Coast project.

“The cost to progress this project is anticipated to be significant and therefore will require external funding which forms part of our ongoing dialogue with Scottish Government.”

