Angus tree surgeon Owen at heart of Caribbean disaster effort in Hurricane Beryl clear-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus tree surgeon Owen at heart of Caribbean disaster effort in Hurricane Beryl clear-up

Owen Jamieson from Arbroath was part of a national team of volunteer arborists sent to help tragedy-hit communities on the Caribbean island of Carriacou.

By Graham Brown
Owen Jamieson working to clear the devastation on the Caribbean island of Carriacou. Image: DART
Owen Jamieson working to clear the devastation on the Caribbean island of Carriacou. Image: DART

An Angus man has been part of the emergency response to help Caribbean communities devastated by Hurricane Beryl.

Owen Jamieson from Arbroath was part of a major international volunteer relief effort focused on Grenada.

And he encountered the shocking destruction on the island of Carriacou where Beryl first made landfall on July 1.

Owen was part of a four-strong Disaster Arborist Response Team (DART) from the UK.

Arbroath arborist Owen Jamieson part of hurricane relief effort.
DART team Will Clifford, Owen Jamieson from Arbroath, Will Wood and Craig Parker prepare to fly to the Caribbean. Image: DART

It is a charity which sends qualified arborists to disaster zones to support local communities.

The Angus man is a utilities manager with Fochabers-based Wakeley Tree Surgeons.

He’s due back home this weekend to what will be a hero’s welcome from family and friends.

90% of island homes destroyed

Owen said the scale of the Caribbean devastation had been immense.

“We are very privileged in the UK that we have never had to experience the tragedy and destructive effect of a Cat 4 hurricane,” he said.

“I felt as though I was in a position with the skills from work to be able to assist the people of Grenada.

“The hurricane destroyed 90% of the homes and displaced hundreds of people.

“And being right at the start of the hurricane season means this might not be their last.

Hurricane Beryl clear-up effort.
Owen working to clear trees which brought down power lines on the island. Image: DART

“We were working alongside the Caribbean Defence Relief Unit and training them in chainsaw use.

“And we worked together to clear the windblown trees.

“It’s great to create capacity in the country and ensure they are more resilient if this happens again,” he said.

Skills legacy for future storms

Carriacou is the largest of the Grenadine Islands with a population of 6,000, but still only 12 square miles in area.

DART operations director Andy Macpherson said: “Being able to play even a small part in the clear-up and recovery on the island is a great honour.

“Storm Beryl has left a path of devastation in its wake.

“Storms devastate lives and a huge part of this is fallen trees which can disrupt power, communication and transportation links thereby hampering other aid agencies in delivering vital food, water and shelter.

“The team are working alongside local disaster management agencies to share skills and knowledge, building resilience and leaving a lasting legacy.”

International arborists emergency team help Hurricane Beryl islanders.
The UK emergency team with Caribbean relief unit members. Image: DART

A second DART team is flying out to take over the recovery mission.

DART is entirely made up of volunteers and operates solely from funds raised, supported by Arboricultural Association, Stein and Airlink.

For more information or to donate to this or future missions visit dartinternationaluk.org

Hurricane Beryl claimed 50 lives in its path from the Caribbean to America’s Gulf Coast earlier this month.

It broke meteorological records for its unusual location, intensity, and longevity.

The storm intensified from Cat 4 to become the earliest forming Cat 5 hurricane on record.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Helen Robb to retire after 44 years
Montrose florist to retire after 44 years of serving Angus town
Chris Golightly cycles part of the course he has created at Crombie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Mountain biker's mission brings silver lining from Storm Arwen to Angus country park
8
A design images of the style of home planned for the Lour Road site. Image: Scotframe
Developer slashes Forfar housing bid from 50 affordable homes to 8 luxury properties
8
missing sheep angus
Drone called in to find nine sheep still missing in Angus after 24-hour search
Progress at Guthrie Port roundabout in A Place for Everyone. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Drone footage reveals latest steps in Arbroath's £14m active travel project
14
Former naval officer Alex Coull who lives in Montrose, says information was removed to avoid arguments.
Scottish Government accused of withholding important information from report on Montrose coastal erosion
5
Matthew Wren stood for Reform UK in North East Fife. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
What next for Reform UK in Tayside and Fife after shock election surge?
2
The duckling found with a hook lodged in its mouth at Keptie Pond in Arbroath.
Council slams fishing at Arbroath's Keptie Pond after duckling found with hook lodged in…
Angus missing sheep
Baaa-d day for Angus breeder as 16 sheep go on a two-mile wander
Newtyle butcher Alan Pirie outside the shop which could no be converted into flats. Image: Ron Cathro
World's best pie shop could be turned into Angus flats

Conversation