‘Gem of Callander’ on the market as owners of pub and restaurant plan retirement

The Old Rectory Inn's owners are set to leave after 21 years.

By Stephen Eighteen
The Old Rectory Inn. Main Street, Callander.
Callander's Old Rectory Inn is for sale. Image: The Old Rectory Inn

A pub and restaurant described as a “gem of Callander” has been put up for sale.

The owners of The Old Rectory Inn, which also has five en-suite letting rooms, are retiring after 21 years.

The Main Street property is on the market for almost £700,000, with a two-bedroom owners’ accommodation included.

Landlord returned to childhood home in Callander to open pub

Tim and Amelia Warbrick converted the residential house into The Old Rectory Inn in 2003.

Edinburgh-born Amelia had previously run the Bracklinn Falls Rest – now occupied by Regatta UK – with her mother-in-law Jane Melvin, who continues to help the couple manage the Old Rectory.

Old Rectory Inn, Callander.
The garden is one of the pub’s biggest attractions. Image: Bruce and Co

The purchase saw Paisley-born Tim, 50, go full circle, having previously lived at the property with his mother and uncle in the 1970s.

“This used to be my old family home because my granddad was minister of church next door,” he said.

“Back in 2003, Callander was heaving.

“Pubs at night were chock a block – a lot busier than now.”

Main Street venue a well-known music spot

The Old Rectory is, however, a popular spot in the Stirlingshire town.

Its large garden is a big attraction and the pub is a well-known venue for live music.

Tim added: “We used to have bands at the Bracklinn Falls Rest, and once we opened at the Rectory we got them on board here.”

The pub has many fans online.

One of these is William Harkins, who posted: “A gem of a place in Callander, friendly hosts, food perfect and the music is excellent.

“First-class entertainment.”

Question mark over The Old Rectory Inn’s future

The pub’s survival depends on whether any new owner keeps it going.

“We have created a venue with traditional Scottish hospitality and a good vibe,” Tim said.

The Old Rectory Inn, Callander
The Main Street property is on the market for almost £700,000. Image: Bruce and Co

“We have a loyal, lovely crowd and I would be sorry to see them go.

“It would be nice if it was kept as a pub and restaurant.

“But there is also scope to turn it back into a family home.

“I would imagine that is what might happen.

“We are proud of what we have and will be sorry to see it go.

“But it is the right time to leave.”

Hotel has five en-suite letting bedrooms

Estate agent Bruce and Co is marketing the property for £699,950.

The business’s annual turnover is around £150,000.

The Old Rectory Inn, Callander.
A view of the pub from the air. Image: Bruce and Co

The advert says: “A stone-built hotel situated astride the main route into this popular tourist town.

“Includes five en suite letting bedrooms, lounge bar, dining room, two-bedroom owners’ accommodation, large car park and garden.”

