Van bursts into flames after crash with car near Dundee

Fire crews have been called after a blaze broke out following a crash near Dundee.

Emergency services were called to Drumsturdy Road at Newbigging in Angus shortly before noon on Monday.

Onlookers say a car and a van are involved.

One woman who lives next to the scene said: “I was sitting in the house when I heard a screech of brakes then a very loud bang.

“I realised immediately that there had been a crash outside our house.

“I looked out the window to check to see if anyone was hurt and called the emergency services.

“I could see that two vehicles – a small Vauxhall Corsa and a large van – had hit one another.

“The van then almost immediately burst into flames.

“I spoke to the drivers who confirmed that they were not seriously hurt, although in shock.

“A number of fire engines, an ambulance and police arrived on scene within 10 minutes.

“The fire had fully taken hold by then, but they got it under control quite quickly.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a road traffic collision at Drumsturdy Road at 11.43am.

“Crews used two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets at the scene.

“We remain in attendance.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

