Van bursts into flames after crash with car near Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Van bursts into flames after crash with car near Dundee

Two fire crews have been called to the scene at Newbigging.

By James Simpson
The van has been left burnt out after the fire at Newbigging. Image: Supplied
The van has been left burnt out after the fire at Newbigging. Image: Supplied

Fire crews have been called after a blaze broke out following a crash near Dundee.

Emergency services were called to Drumsturdy Road at Newbigging in Angus shortly before noon on Monday.

Onlookers say a car and a van are involved.

One woman who lives next to the scene said: “I was sitting in the house when I heard a screech of brakes then a very loud bang.

“I realised immediately that there had been a crash outside our house.

Van ‘immediately burst into flames’ after Newbigging crash

“I looked out the window to check to see if anyone was hurt and called the emergency services.

“I could see that two vehicles – a small Vauxhall Corsa and a large van – had hit one another.

“The van then almost immediately burst into flames.

“I spoke to the drivers who confirmed that they were not seriously hurt, although in shock.

Firefighters tackling the blaze. Image: Supplied
Flames shooting from the vehicle. Image: Supplied

“A number of fire engines, an ambulance and police arrived on scene within 10 minutes.

“The fire had fully taken hold by then, but they got it under control quite quickly.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a road traffic collision at Drumsturdy Road at 11.43am.

“Crews used two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets at the scene.

“We remain in attendance.”

Crash on Drumsturdy Road, Newbigging
Emergency services at the Newbigging crash. Image: Supplied

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Kalani Ghost Hunter and Dean Banks try steak and black pudding pies
Viral TikTok star samples Arbroath Pie Bob's pie with chef Dean Banks
David McGovern has carved a recreation of the famous Fiskavaig Pictish stone on Skye. Image: Monikie Rock Art
Monikie craftsman's pride at recreating famous Skye Pictish monument in Angus sandstone
Erin Inglis (centre) with sister Ava and dad Scott in Arbroath. Image: Wallace Ferrier
VIDEO: Arbroath locals in tears as 12-year-old busker performs song for late mum
Christopher Anderson.
Former Piperdam maintenance boss 'minimised' £5,000 embezzlement scam
An architect's image of the planned Barry house. Image: Brunton Design
Angus house-on-stilts blocked despite plan for one-in-500-year flood defence
David Nicol
Tanker driver knocked down in Dundee Sainsbury's forecourt road rage hit-and-run
Aberlemno.
Fire crews tackle gorse blaze near Forfar
A man cycling in Arbroath
No speed limit for cyclists on new £14m Arbroath active travel lanes
32
glass granted parole
Parole in Scotland under review amid Angus killer Tasmin Glass release
8
Police Scotland stock image
Arbroath man reported missing found safe and well