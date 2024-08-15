Vandals trash play equipment just hours before ‘deliberate’ fire at Forfar park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vandals trash play equipment just hours before ‘deliberate’ fire at Forfar park

"I can never get my head around what pleasure these individuals receive."

By Ben MacDonald
Damage to Boyle Park play park equipment
Play equipment was vandalised at Boyle Park. Image: Supplied

Vandals trashed play equipment just hours before a fire at a Forfar park.

Users of Boyle Park were shocked to see a chute and a roundabout covered in substances, including glue and shaving foam.

Images of the damage were shared online on Wednesday morning.

That night, firefighters extinguished a blaze on a tree in the park.

Police are treating the fire as deliberate, but it is not known if this incident is being linked to the vandalism.

Boyle Park vandalism ‘absolutely horrible’

Forfar Councillor Lynne Devine hit out at the play park vandals.

“It’s absolutely horrible,” she said.

“I can never get my head around what pleasure these individuals receive by causing damage to things that are built for everyone to enjoy.

“The equipment has been set up to give others pleasure and they are just destroyed. If anyone knows the perpetrators please call police on 101.

“It’s really annoying when these things happen.

“Not only does it cost the council to repair the damage, it also costs the taxpayer.”

Images of the vandalism were shared online. Image: Supplied
Glue bottles and shaving foam cans were found beside the equipment. Image: Supplied

Regarding the vandalism, an Angus Council spokesperson said: “The park is regularly inspected by our parks team and the issue came to light yesterday.

“Our team cleaned up the damage and the area is now operational again.”

Damage to Forfar park continues with fire

On Wednesday night a hedge was set on fire in the park.

The Courier received images showing the damage caused by the flames.

A hedge at the park was believed to have been set on fire on Wednesday. Image: Supplied
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they received ‘repeat’ calls regarding the fire. Image: Supplied

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received repeat calls regarding a fire at Boyle Park at 8.49pm on Wednesday.

“We mobilised one appliance from Forfar that extinguished a hedge that was on fire.

“The stop message was received at 9.04pm.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of two fires within Boyle Park, Forfar on Wednesday, 14 August, 2024.

“The fires are being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

Conversation