Vandals trash play equipment just hours before ‘deliberate’ fire at Forfar park

Vandals trashed play equipment just hours before a fire at a Forfar park.

Users of Boyle Park were shocked to see a chute and a roundabout covered in substances, including glue and shaving foam.

Images of the damage were shared online on Wednesday morning.

That night, firefighters extinguished a blaze on a tree in the park.

Police are treating the fire as deliberate, but it is not known if this incident is being linked to the vandalism.

Boyle Park vandalism ‘absolutely horrible’

Forfar Councillor Lynne Devine hit out at the play park vandals.

“It’s absolutely horrible,” she said.

“I can never get my head around what pleasure these individuals receive by causing damage to things that are built for everyone to enjoy.

“The equipment has been set up to give others pleasure and they are just destroyed. If anyone knows the perpetrators please call police on 101.

“It’s really annoying when these things happen.

“Not only does it cost the council to repair the damage, it also costs the taxpayer.”

Regarding the vandalism, an Angus Council spokesperson said: “The park is regularly inspected by our parks team and the issue came to light yesterday.

“Our team cleaned up the damage and the area is now operational again.”

Damage to Forfar park continues with fire

On Wednesday night a hedge was set on fire in the park.

The Courier received images showing the damage caused by the flames.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received repeat calls regarding a fire at Boyle Park at 8.49pm on Wednesday.

“We mobilised one appliance from Forfar that extinguished a hedge that was on fire.

“The stop message was received at 9.04pm.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of two fires within Boyle Park, Forfar on Wednesday, 14 August, 2024.

“The fires are being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”