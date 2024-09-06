Fate of Brechin home of Harley-Davidson hangs in balance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Fate of Brechin home of Harley-Davidson hangs in balance

The legendary motorcycle marque has its roots in an 18th century stone cottage at Netherton near the Angus town.

By Graham Brown
Netherton Cottage near Brechin has an important place in motorcycling history. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Netherton Cottage near Brechin has an important place in motorcycling history. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The fate of an Angus house rooted in the history of Harley-Davidson hangs in the balance.

A group hoping to buy the cottage near Brechin is facing a £70,000 race against time to unlock £250k to secure its future.

But they fear the bulldozers could erase an irreplaceable piece of local history if they fail to hit their fundraising target.

Fundraising campaign to save Harley Davidson cottage near Brechin.
Bikers visiting the Davidson cottage near Brechin. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The Davidson Legacy Preservation Group (DLPG) was set up to preserve the 300-year-old cottage at Netherton.

Its unremarkable appearance belies the significance which has drawn bikers from around the globe to Angus.

In the mid-19th century it was home to the Davidson family and the birthplace of William C Davidson.

The family emigrated to the US and William’s sons – Arthur, Walter and William A Davidson – were to join forces with Bill Harley to forge the famous partnership.

What is needed to save Netherton Cottage?

Volunteers have already worked tirelessly to establish Davidson Legacy Cottage (DLC) as a charity.

It has been given the chance to buy the site for £330k.

Co-ordinator Nyree Aitken said: “The fate of this historic home of the Davidsons was nearly sealed in 2021 when the current owners put it on the open market.

“The only purchase offers reported were to see the cottage demolished to make way for housing.

“We couldn’t let that happen and banded together to work towards community ownership.”

In December 2023 the dream took a massive step forward with a £250,000 grant from the UK Government Community Ownership Fund.

But it comes with a strict one-year deadline. And to unlock it, DLC must raise an additional £70,000 in match funding by October.

Nyree says the ambition is to make it much more than just a bikers’ mecca.

The charity see it as a vibrant community hub. They want to celebrate Scottish heritage as well as the history of Harley-Davidson.

And it also wants to provide volunteering opportunities in a café, groundskeeping and tourism.

Go Fund Me page set up for final push

“The Davidson Legacy Cottage is more than just a house,” she added.

“It’s a tangible connection to the rich heritage of the Davidson family and Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson roots lie in Angus where the Davidson family originated from.
Arthur Davidson, Walter Davidson, William Harley, and William Davidson founded the famous motorcycle marque. Image: Harley-Davidson UK

“And it offers a glimpse into a time of great significance for Scots at home and abroad.

“Preserving this cottage ensures a crucial part of Scottish history and the legacy the Davidson family built remains for generations to come.”

A funding page has been set up to secure the £70k needed.

You can donate to it HERE.

“Every contribution, no matter how small, brings us closer to our goal,” said Nyree.

