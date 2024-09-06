Fate of Brechin home of Harley-Davidson hangs in balance

The fate of an Angus house rooted in the history of Harley-Davidson hangs in the balance.

A group hoping to buy the cottage near Brechin is facing a £70,000 race against time to unlock £250k to secure its future.

But they fear the bulldozers could erase an irreplaceable piece of local history if they fail to hit their fundraising target.

The Davidson Legacy Preservation Group (DLPG) was set up to preserve the 300-year-old cottage at Netherton.

Its unremarkable appearance belies the significance which has drawn bikers from around the globe to Angus.

In the mid-19th century it was home to the Davidson family and the birthplace of William C Davidson.

The family emigrated to the US and William’s sons – Arthur, Walter and William A Davidson – were to join forces with Bill Harley to forge the famous partnership.

What is needed to save Netherton Cottage?

Volunteers have already worked tirelessly to establish Davidson Legacy Cottage (DLC) as a charity.

It has been given the chance to buy the site for £330k.

Co-ordinator Nyree Aitken said: “The fate of this historic home of the Davidsons was nearly sealed in 2021 when the current owners put it on the open market.

“The only purchase offers reported were to see the cottage demolished to make way for housing.

“We couldn’t let that happen and banded together to work towards community ownership.”

In December 2023 the dream took a massive step forward with a £250,000 grant from the UK Government Community Ownership Fund.

But it comes with a strict one-year deadline. And to unlock it, DLC must raise an additional £70,000 in match funding by October.

Nyree says the ambition is to make it much more than just a bikers’ mecca.

The charity see it as a vibrant community hub. They want to celebrate Scottish heritage as well as the history of Harley-Davidson.

And it also wants to provide volunteering opportunities in a café, groundskeeping and tourism.

Go Fund Me page set up for final push

“The Davidson Legacy Cottage is more than just a house,” she added.

“It’s a tangible connection to the rich heritage of the Davidson family and Harley-Davidson.

“And it offers a glimpse into a time of great significance for Scots at home and abroad.

“Preserving this cottage ensures a crucial part of Scottish history and the legacy the Davidson family built remains for generations to come.”

A funding page has been set up to secure the £70k needed.

You can donate to it HERE.

“Every contribution, no matter how small, brings us closer to our goal,” said Nyree.