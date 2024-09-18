Man, 80, found dead after Angus crash

An 80-year-old man has been found dead after a crash in Angus.

The one-car crash happened on the B9134 at Aberlemno on Tuesday afternoon.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A spokesperson said: “Around 2.55pm, police were called to Church Road where a blue Subaru XV motor vehicle was found to have crashed.

“The 80-year-old male driver and only occupant of the car, a local man, was found deceased at the scene.

“His family has been made aware.”

Sergeant David Farr from Tayside road policing unit said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has any information that may assist our investigation to contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact police quoting reference number 2220 of Tuesday September 17.