News Stirling locals hear ‘noise like a firework’ as air weapon fired Police have launched an investigation after the incident in St Ninians. By Andrew Robson & Isla Glen September 18 2024, 11:41am September 18 2024, 11:41am Share Stirling locals hear ‘noise like a firework’ as air weapon fired Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5084936/police-air-weapon-stirling/ Copy Link 0 comment The air rifle was discharged on Sunnybank Road. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson Police have launched an investigation after an air weapon was fired on a Stirling street. Officers descended on Sunnybank Road in St Ninians shortly after 4pm on Tuesday after reports of windows being shot. Locals also suggested there was a large police presence on nearby Glasgow Road. There are no reports of any injuries. Locals hear loud bang as police probe Stirling air weapon A woman who lives in the area told The Courier she had heard a bang on Tuesday afternoon. She said: “I heard a loud noise which I thought sounded like a firework or something, but it could have been anything.” Another local told The Courier she “wasn’t surprised” after hearing about the incident. Sunnybank Road, Stirling. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson She said: “A couple of years ago I remember this area having quite severe anti-social behaviour issues. “I believe there were quite a few broken windows and a lot of swearing. “It’s a shame. I think it’s a nice place to live.” A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4pm on Tuesday we were called to a report of an air weapon being discharged in the area of Sunnybank Road, Stirling. “Officers attended and there were no reports of any injuries. “Inquiries are ongoing.”
Conversation