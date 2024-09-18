Stirling locals hear ‘noise like a firework’ as air weapon fired

Police have launched an investigation after an air weapon was fired on a Stirling street.

Officers descended on Sunnybank Road in St Ninians shortly after 4pm on Tuesday after reports of windows being shot.

Locals also suggested there was a large police presence on nearby Glasgow Road.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Locals hear loud bang as police probe Stirling air weapon

A woman who lives in the area told The Courier she had heard a bang on Tuesday afternoon.

She said: “I heard a loud noise which I thought sounded like a firework or something, but it could have been anything.”

Another local told The Courier she “wasn’t surprised” after hearing about the incident.

She said: “A couple of years ago I remember this area having quite severe anti-social behaviour issues.

“I believe there were quite a few broken windows and a lot of swearing.

“It’s a shame. I think it’s a nice place to live.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4pm on Tuesday we were called to a report of an air weapon being discharged in the area of Sunnybank Road, Stirling.

“Officers attended and there were no reports of any injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”