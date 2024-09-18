Stirling locals hear ‘noise like a firework’ as air weapon fired

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling locals hear ‘noise like a firework’ as air weapon fired

Police have launched an investigation after the incident in St Ninians.

By Andrew Robson & Isla Glen
The air weapon was discharged on Sunnybank Road in Stirling
The air rifle was discharged on Sunnybank Road. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Police have launched an investigation after an air weapon was fired on a Stirling street.

Officers descended on Sunnybank Road in St Ninians shortly after 4pm on Tuesday after reports of windows being shot.

Locals also suggested there was a large police presence on nearby Glasgow Road.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Locals hear loud bang as police probe Stirling air weapon

A woman who lives in the area told The Courier she had heard a bang on Tuesday afternoon.

She said: “I heard a loud noise which I thought sounded like a firework or something, but it could have been anything.”

Another local told The Courier she “wasn’t surprised” after hearing about the incident.

Sunnybank Road, Stirling.
Sunnybank Road, Stirling. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

She said: “A couple of years ago I remember this area having quite severe anti-social behaviour issues.

“I believe there were quite a few broken windows and a lot of swearing.

“It’s a shame. I think it’s a nice place to live.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4pm on Tuesday we were called to a report of an air weapon being discharged in the area of Sunnybank Road, Stirling.

“Officers attended and there were no reports of any injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Conversation