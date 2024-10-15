Angus caravan park residents forced to make 14-mile round trip for post in Royal Mail row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus caravan park residents forced to make 14-mile round trip for post in Royal Mail row

Locals living at Barry Downs Caravan Park have been left in limbo.

By Andrew Robson
Barry Downs Holiday Park near Carnoustie.
Barry Downs Holiday Park near Carnoustie. Image: Google Street View

Residents of an Angus caravan park need to make a 14-mile round trip to Dundee to collect their post amid a row between the owners and Royal Mail.

Barry Downs Caravan Park in Carnoustie has around 300 permanent residents, who have been left in limbo after it stopped receiving mail to its reception building.

The park was recently granted a residential license and claims this change means Royal Mail is responsible for delivering to individual homes.

The Dundee East Delivery Office.
The Dundee East Delivery Office. Image: Google Street View

However, the reception stopped receiving post before Royal Mail implemented the delivery route – forcing residents need to travel to the firm’s East Delivery Office to collect their mail.

Barry Downs residents’ 14-mile round trip to collect mail

A letter dated September 29 warned Barry Downs residents that reception would no longer accept post from Royal Mail or any other delivery service from October 1.

The letter read: “This decision was a hard one to make but overall one that had to be made.

“Now we are at a point again where we have over 300 council tax-paying park homes on the site and is the council’s/Royal Mail’s duty to deliver to each individual home.”

Park owner Andrew Young told The Courier he has “worked tirelessly over the past five months to get this over the line”.

He added: “Dundee East did absolutely nothing from July 8 to October 1 to implement any plans or even speak to us about the matter.

“On July 8 our office was removed by Royal Mail from the Postcode Address File (PAF), and we could no longer accept mail from that date.

“Dundee East is still holding people’s mail and not delivering.”

Royal Mail ‘establishing routes’ at Barry Downs

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We were given notice of changes to the site and have since been planning for deliveries to be made directly to residents.

“This is an ongoing process as we establish routes and resourcing.

“In the short-term, we have created a customer collection point at our local delivery office for residents to collect their mail.”

Meanwhile, the Tayside Valuation Joint Board confirmed residential homes have been added to the Council Tax register.

A spokesperson said: “Tayside Valuation Joint Board, in carrying out their statutory function, have made entries in the Council Tax List at Barry Downs under the terms of the Local Govt Finance Act 1992 where appropriate.

“Any issues around delivery of mail are between the residents and Royal Mail and not connected to the function of the Assessor.”

