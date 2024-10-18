Roads chiefs say ‘no significant speeding’ issue on Forfar street residents want cut to 20mph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Roads chiefs say ‘no significant speeding’ issue on Forfar street residents want cut to 20mph

A petition demanding extra safety measures at Gowanbank on the east of Forfar will be considered by Angus councillors next week.

By Graham Brown
Petition organiser Ian Nimmo White (second left) with concerned fellow residents of Gowanbank. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Petition organiser Ian Nimmo White (second left) with concerned fellow residents of Gowanbank. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Forfar residents fighting for a speed cut past their homes could have their plea for a 20mph limit heard by councillors next week.

People living in Gowanbank claim the rate traffic passes on the busy B9113 Montrose Road is a “clear and present danger”.

They say the speed of big trucks causes some houses to shake.

But roads chiefs have said data suggests there is “not a significant speeding issue”.

Residents sign speed cut petition

Earlier this year, local Ian Nimmo White launched a petition calling for extra safety measures to be introduced.

It includes a call for the speed limit to be cut from 30mph to 20.

Other suggestions include speed humps or traffic islands to slow down vehicles.

The stretch east of Forfar is particularly busy with cars during commuter periods.

Gowanbank residents safety call for Forfar road.
Safety measures including a 40mph buffer zone have been put in place at Gowanbank. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

But it is also well used by HGVs and large farm vehicles.

Regular users of the road also backed the residents after the safety call was highlighted in The Courier.

The petition of more than 50 signatures is due to go before the area’s scrutiny committee.

Councillors have a range of options – from doing nothing to referring the safety plea to the full Angus Council.

Only one recorded accident since 2019

However, roads officials say they do not believe there is a major speeding issue.

And there has only been one accident in the area in the past five years.

A speed survey carried out in the middle of Gowanbank last August revealed an average speed of 29mph.

The speed at or below which 85% of vehicles were travelling was 34mph.

Gowanbank residents near Forfar have submitted a petition calling for a speed cut.
Gowanbank residents say speeding trucks cause some houses to shake. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

And officials say a two-vehicle crash near Laird’s quarry is the only recorded accident in the past five years.

“Speed was not listed as a contributory factor in the accident,” they say.

They add: “There is a high volume of heavy/farm traffic travelling on the B9113 through Gowanbank, which does create noise and vibration and can be perceived to be created by the traffic speed.

“However, speed survey data confirms there is not a significant speeding issue.

“There is a history of complaints from residents from Gowanbank. As a result, vehicle activated signs and a buffer 40mph speed limit for westbound traffic have been provided. ”

Officers say Gowanbank would not meet the criteria for a speed camera.

Scrutiny committee councillors will consider the matter on Tuesday.

