Roads chiefs say ‘no significant speeding’ issue on Forfar street residents want cut to 20mph

Forfar residents fighting for a speed cut past their homes could have their plea for a 20mph limit heard by councillors next week.

People living in Gowanbank claim the rate traffic passes on the busy B9113 Montrose Road is a “clear and present danger”.

They say the speed of big trucks causes some houses to shake.

But roads chiefs have said data suggests there is “not a significant speeding issue”.

Residents sign speed cut petition

Earlier this year, local Ian Nimmo White launched a petition calling for extra safety measures to be introduced.

It includes a call for the speed limit to be cut from 30mph to 20.

Other suggestions include speed humps or traffic islands to slow down vehicles.

The stretch east of Forfar is particularly busy with cars during commuter periods.

But it is also well used by HGVs and large farm vehicles.

Regular users of the road also backed the residents after the safety call was highlighted in The Courier.

The petition of more than 50 signatures is due to go before the area’s scrutiny committee.

Councillors have a range of options – from doing nothing to referring the safety plea to the full Angus Council.

Only one recorded accident since 2019

However, roads officials say they do not believe there is a major speeding issue.

And there has only been one accident in the area in the past five years.

A speed survey carried out in the middle of Gowanbank last August revealed an average speed of 29mph.

The speed at or below which 85% of vehicles were travelling was 34mph.

And officials say a two-vehicle crash near Laird’s quarry is the only recorded accident in the past five years.

“Speed was not listed as a contributory factor in the accident,” they say.

They add: “There is a high volume of heavy/farm traffic travelling on the B9113 through Gowanbank, which does create noise and vibration and can be perceived to be created by the traffic speed.

“However, speed survey data confirms there is not a significant speeding issue.

“There is a history of complaints from residents from Gowanbank. As a result, vehicle activated signs and a buffer 40mph speed limit for westbound traffic have been provided. ”

Officers say Gowanbank would not meet the criteria for a speed camera.

Scrutiny committee councillors will consider the matter on Tuesday.