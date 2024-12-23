Body found in search for missing Arbroath man, 87

A body has been found in the search for a missing pensioner from Arbroath.

Alexander Beattie, 87, was last seen in the Grange Road area of the town at around 1pm on Sunday leaving his car.

Police have now confirmed a body has been found during the search.

A spokesperson said: “Around 10.05am on Monday, the body of a man was found in the Carmyllie area.

“Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of Alexander Beattie, 87, reported missing from Arbroath on Sunday, have been made aware.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”