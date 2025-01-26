How Angus therapist Kathleen is helping a worldwide clientele

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Angus therapist Kathleen is helping a worldwide clientele

Kathleen Kettles from Kirriemuir has drawn on decades of experience to develop new courses around issues including anxiety and coping with grief.

By Graham Brown
Angus mental health therapist Kathleen Kettles has supported people around the globe over more than two decades. Image: Pat Latimer
An Angus therapist is drawing on decades of experience to launch her latest support for clients around the globe.

Kathleen Kettles from Kirriemuir qualified as a solution-focused psychotherapist in 2003.

A year later, she progressed to become a reverse therapist.

Reverse therapy teaches people to identify the triggers which prompt the brain to create symptoms such as fatigue and unexplained pain.

Throughout her career, Kathleen has held regular clinics nationwide, from Harley Street in London to Edinburgh, Dundee, Aberdeen, Orkney and Shetland.

Online support for overseas clients

In 2006, she began offering online therapy to several overseas clients.

She has since worked with over 2,000 clients across the UK and beyond, including the USA, Canada, Europe, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Australia.

Kathleen now supports around 90% of her clients online.

And with over 20 years in practice, she is launching new courses to specialise in the main issues clients have sought help for over the last two decades.

Kathleen said: “I’ve always been passionate about choice, giving people struggling with their mental health a wide range of ways to access help.

Kirriemuir mental health therapist Kathleen Kettles.
Kathleen Kettles at her home in Kirriemuir. Image: Pat Latimer

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to explore their feelings and develop coping skills in a way that feels comfortable for them.

“For some, it’s about one-to-one, in-person therapy; others thrive in group settings.

“Many feel they work best with their therapist remotely, in the comfort of their own homes.

“They still manage to learn new strategies and techniques and share often challenging aspects of their lives more easily.”

Mental health workbooks launch

The first of her new 10-week courses focus on depression and anxiety (or a combination of both), followed by coping with grief and loss and overcoming impostor syndrome.

Workbooks allow individuals to follow the course step-by-step over ten weeks, or at their own pace.

The Kirriemuir 56-year-old added: “Launching the workbooks was the natural next step for my clients and my business.

“I’m hoping to build on the range of workbooks in the months ahead, from building self-esteem and navigating life transitions to stress management and healthy relationships.”

While the workbooks may be enough to spark change and empowerment in someone’s life, Kathleen is also quick to point out they are not a replacement for one-to-one therapy.

“It all comes down to personal choice and the needs of the individual.

“Unfortunately, for some people, one-to-one therapy is harder to access, but the workbooks can be a good starting point or a ‘top up’ for those wishing to learn more about helping themselves.”

Kathleen will also graduate with a BA (Hons) Social Sciences (Psychology) from the Open University later this year.

For more information about the workbooks and to contact Kathleen visit kathleenkettles.com

Kathleen Kettles’ workbooks are not a replacement for professional support. If you feel overwhelmed, please reach out to your local medical centre or call MIND on 0300 123 3393

Conversation