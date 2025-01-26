How Angus therapist Kathleen is helping a worldwide clientele

An Angus therapist is drawing on decades of experience to launch her latest support for clients around the globe.

Kathleen Kettles from Kirriemuir qualified as a solution-focused psychotherapist in 2003.

A year later, she progressed to become a reverse therapist.

Reverse therapy teaches people to identify the triggers which prompt the brain to create symptoms such as fatigue and unexplained pain.

Throughout her career, Kathleen has held regular clinics nationwide, from Harley Street in London to Edinburgh, Dundee, Aberdeen, Orkney and Shetland.

Online support for overseas clients

In 2006, she began offering online therapy to several overseas clients.

She has since worked with over 2,000 clients across the UK and beyond, including the USA, Canada, Europe, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Australia.

Kathleen now supports around 90% of her clients online.

And with over 20 years in practice, she is launching new courses to specialise in the main issues clients have sought help for over the last two decades.

Kathleen said: “I’ve always been passionate about choice, giving people struggling with their mental health a wide range of ways to access help.

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to explore their feelings and develop coping skills in a way that feels comfortable for them.

“For some, it’s about one-to-one, in-person therapy; others thrive in group settings.

“Many feel they work best with their therapist remotely, in the comfort of their own homes.

“They still manage to learn new strategies and techniques and share often challenging aspects of their lives more easily.”

Mental health workbooks launch

The first of her new 10-week courses focus on depression and anxiety (or a combination of both), followed by coping with grief and loss and overcoming impostor syndrome.

Workbooks allow individuals to follow the course step-by-step over ten weeks, or at their own pace.

The Kirriemuir 56-year-old added: “Launching the workbooks was the natural next step for my clients and my business.

“I’m hoping to build on the range of workbooks in the months ahead, from building self-esteem and navigating life transitions to stress management and healthy relationships.”

While the workbooks may be enough to spark change and empowerment in someone’s life, Kathleen is also quick to point out they are not a replacement for one-to-one therapy.

“It all comes down to personal choice and the needs of the individual.

“Unfortunately, for some people, one-to-one therapy is harder to access, but the workbooks can be a good starting point or a ‘top up’ for those wishing to learn more about helping themselves.”

Kathleen will also graduate with a BA (Hons) Social Sciences (Psychology) from the Open University later this year.

For more information about the workbooks and to contact Kathleen visit kathleenkettles.com

Kathleen Kettles’ workbooks are not a replacement for professional support. If you feel overwhelmed, please reach out to your local medical centre or call MIND on 0300 123 3393