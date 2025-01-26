Owner of Petit Yellow Velo coffee shop in Crieff on brewing success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Owner of Petit Yellow Velo coffee shop in Crieff on brewing success

"We started roasting coffee beans in our basement during the pandemic and got good at it!"

Nathan and Jennifer Kaczmarski at Petit Yellow Vélo in Crieff. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Nathan and Jennifer Kaczmarski at Petit Yellow Vélo in Crieff. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

During the pandemic Jennifer Kaczmarski and husband Nathan started roasting coffee in their basement – and got good at it.

A few years later and the Petit Yellow Velo coffee roastery and shop opened in Crieff at the end of 2023.

Jennifer tells the story of how the business started and what she still wants to achieve.

How and why did you start Petit Yellow Velo?

Until I opened Petit Yellow Velo, my work involved writing policies, advice and strategies. I knew that someone, somewhere was benefitting from it, but it was hard to see the fruits of my labour.

I’ve always been keen to make something, like an actual product that you can feel and see people enjoy. For what felt like a long time, I was looking for the right thing – and along came coffee.

How did you get to where you are today?

My husband Nathan and I started roasting coffee beans in our basement during the pandemic and got good at it. The next logical step was to find a place to roast from and see where it went.

Inspired by our daughter’s little yellow bike, Petit Yellow Velo was created just before Christmas in 2023.

Jennifer Kaczmarski, owner of Petit Yellow Velo. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Now we operate as a coffee roastery and shop from a wee space on Crieff High Street, and you can also find us online.

Who helped you?

Many people. We have a good landlord, a supportive accountant, and wonderful importers who are so knowledgeable and close to their farms and producers. And of course, our fantastic customers.

Running the business side of things was, and still is, new to me. I’ve learned a lot through support provided by Business Gateway Tayside and as a member of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB).

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

“If it was easy then everyone would do it”. I often remind myself of this when times get tough.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

It’s tricky as we source coffee from all over the world in small batches and not in bulk. Because of that, we’re not just navigating cost fluctuations closer to home, but also more global impacts like climate change, transport and scarcity of supply.

Inside Petit Yellow Velo at 16 High Street, Crieff. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

In addition, we only choose suppliers that are close to the actual producers of the coffee. This helps us to ensure the coffee you buy from us is traceable and fair to the whole supply chain.

Specialty roasters like us will always, rightfully, have higher prices. We need to be able to justify these prices to our customers.

What do you still hope to achieve with Petit Yellow Velo?

Lots! We want to increase roasting capacity and increase our sales. We want to find even more delicious and unique coffee beans.

More from Business

Kenzie Mcleod, 18, runs Elite Valet in Burntisland. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fifer Kenzie on running his own car valet business aged 18
A sign on the Tesco at Dalgety Bay warning of the closure. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Were supermarkets in Tayside, Fife and Stirling open during Storm Eowyn?
The Fife technology firm is set to spend its investment on capital equipment. Image: Clas-SiC Wafer Hub
Fife technology firm secures £12m investment to safeguard 74 jobs
Turbine towers at the Port of Dundee will be transported to the North Sea by the Brave Tern. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
132-metre vessel at Port of Dundee after wind farm delays
Crail harbour
New Fife property boom sees buyers turn backs on East Neuk
Alan Boyle will lead the new energy division, which has offices in Perth. Image: Story Scotland
Growing civil engineering firm opens new Perth office
PKAVS headquarters The Gateway in North Methven Street, Perth. Image: Google Maps
Cash reserves plummet at Perth charity PKAVS
Dr Aylwin Pillai with Marguerite and Rowan Osborne, Yavi Pillai, Molly McHale, Rowan Osborne (5) and farmer Virginia Osborne Antolovi at Kinclune House. Image: Patrice Little Photography.
New £1.8 million luxury wedding venue being created at Angus estate
Mooboo Bubble Tea has opened at the Overgate.
Frasers starts recruitment drive for its new Dundee store
Lyle in the shop.
Bid to find new operator for 'unique' Perth tobacconist and sweet shop

Conversation