Angus Jim Clark fan in race to find 60s pedal car kid for F1 legend’s anniversary event

A Jim Clark fan from Angus is on a mission to recreate a famous memory at a major celebration of the Fife-born motorsport legend this summer.

In June, the Jim Clark Trust will mark the 60th anniversary of the superstar’s remarkable 1965 season.

It brought Clark his second Formula One World Championship, victory in the Indianapolis 500 and the Tasman series Down Under.

A weekend of events is planned on June 28 and 29 around Duns, organised by the Jim Clark Trust.

Clark grew up there after moving from the hamlet of Kilmany in Fife.

Away from the race track and his rise to fame as one of the greatest racing drivers the world has ever seen, he was a quiet and modest sheep farmer.

Arbroath enthusiast Dave Brown is aiming to track down a star-struck youngster of the era.

The child was snapped with the champion during a homecoming parade 60 years ago.

RAF veteran Dave hopes his own 60s pedal car, restored in the flying Scot’s honour, will bring memories flooding back.

Pedal car restored in famous colour

RAF veteran Dave has restored an Austin J40 pedal car he hopes to take to the Borders event.

Offshore installations worker Dave, 59, said: “I’ve had the J40 since I was four and growing up in Letham.

“I recently restored it in Flag Blue. That’s the team colour of Scotland’s most famous racing team, Ecurie Ecosse, for which Jim Clark drove early in his career.”

He has already recreated his own piece of family history with a shot of the car at the back door of his parents’ home 50 years apart.

A chance discovery among his extensive collection of Clark books and memorabilia sparked his latest quest.

Dave said: “In 1965, Jim was honoured with a parade through Duns. During the event, he was photographed with a young ‘racing driver’ in a J40.

“I wonder if that youngster is still around and remembers the day. Who knows, the pedal car might even still exist.

“Like many, Clark is my motorsport hero, and I’ve visited the museum at Duns many times.

“It would be great to find the pedal car youngster, or relatives who might still be around, with a J40 to bring back memories of the day.

“I’d love to hear what the family remember of the event on what must have been a huge day in Duns.”

He added: “I’ve reached out to the Borders community as well.

“It must have been a big day in that youngster’s life to meet Jim Clark, so hopefully we can reunite them with a J40 at the anniversary.”