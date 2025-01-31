Angus Jim Clark fan in race to find 60s pedal car kid for F1 legend’s anniversary event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Jim Clark fan in race to find 60s pedal car kid for F1 legend’s anniversary event

Dave Brown from Arbroath hopes his restored Austin J40 pedal car can help recreate a 1965 parade pic in a celebration of the Fife-born superstar this summer.

By Graham Brown
Dave Brown with his Austin J40 pedal car as a youngster in Letham.
A Jim Clark fan from Angus is on a mission to recreate a famous memory at a major celebration of the Fife-born motorsport legend this summer.

In June, the Jim Clark Trust will mark the 60th anniversary of the superstar’s remarkable 1965 season.

It brought Clark his second Formula One World Championship, victory in the Indianapolis 500 and the Tasman series Down Under.

A weekend of events is planned on June 28 and 29 around Duns, organised by the Jim Clark Trust.

Clark grew up there after moving from the hamlet of Kilmany in Fife.

Away from the race track and his rise to fame as one of the greatest racing drivers the world has ever seen, he was a quiet and modest sheep farmer.

Arbroath enthusiast Dave Brown is aiming to track down a star-struck youngster of the era.

Double Formula One World Champion Jim Clark during a homecoming parade in 1965. Image: Supplied

The child was snapped with the champion during a homecoming parade 60 years ago.

RAF veteran Dave hopes his own 60s pedal car, restored in the flying Scot’s honour, will bring memories flooding back.

Pedal car restored in famous colour

RAF veteran Dave has restored an Austin J40 pedal car he hopes to take to the Borders event.

Offshore installations worker Dave, 59, said: “I’ve had the J40 since I was four and growing up in Letham.

“I recently restored it in Flag Blue. That’s the team colour of Scotland’s most famous racing team, Ecurie Ecosse, for which Jim Clark drove early in his career.”

Angus man's restored J40 pedal car.
Dave Brown recreated his own pedal car photo 50 years apart at his family home in Letham. Image: Supplied

He has already recreated his own piece of family history with a shot of the car at the back door of his parents’ home 50 years apart.

A chance discovery among his extensive collection of Clark books and memorabilia sparked his latest quest.

Jim Clark Lotus
Jim Clark was a double world champion before his tragic death in 1968 at the age of 32.

Dave said: “In 1965, Jim was honoured with a parade through Duns. During the event, he was photographed with a young ‘racing driver’ in a J40.

“I wonder if that youngster is still around and remembers the day. Who knows, the pedal car might even still exist.

“Like many, Clark is my motorsport hero, and I’ve visited the museum at Duns many times.

“It would be great to find the pedal car youngster, or relatives who might still be around, with a J40 to bring back memories of the day.

Austin J40 pedal car from the 1960s.
Dave Brown’s stunning J40 pedal car in Ecurie Ecosse Flag Blue. Image: Supplied

“I’d love to hear what the family remember of the event on what must have been a huge day in Duns.”

He added: “I’ve reached out to the Borders community as well.

“It must have been a big day in that youngster’s life to meet Jim Clark, so hopefully we can reunite them with a J40 at the anniversary.”

