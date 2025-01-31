Missing Carnoustie man, 42, may have travelled to Broughty Ferry

A 42-year-old man who has been reported missing from Carnoustie may have travelled to Broughty Ferry.

Police are searching for Lee Morrison, who was last seen at around 4pm on Tuesday afternoon in the Barry area.

It is suspected that Lee may have then made his way to Broughty Ferry, Dundee.

He is described as around 5ft 7/8ins tall, of slim build with dark hair. He has a missing front tooth.

Lee may be wearing jeans, brown boots and a black jumper or jacket and carrying a black North Face rucksack.

Missing Carnoustie man may have travelled to Broughty Ferry

Inspector Mahboob Ahmad said: “It is important that we make sure Lee is safe and well, as there are growing concerns for his welfare.

“We urge anyone who has seen Lee or has any information on his whereabouts to please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1586 of Friday January 31.