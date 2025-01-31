A90 lane closure as Amey probes potholes that caused ‘carnage’ near Brechin

A section of the A90 will close at the weekend after drivers shared their anger over the number of potholes on the road.

A lane closure will be in place on the northbound carriageway near Brechin from 7.30pm on Sunday evening.

Amey will be investigating the condition of the road after it became apparent that areas of the road had started to deteriorate.

On Monday morning, several broken-down cars were spotted near the A935 turn-off.

Witnesses said that the vehicles that had come to a halt had visible tyre and wheel damage.

The closure will be in place until Monday to ensure the safety of those working on the road.

The off and on-slips at the A935 St. Ann’s Junction at Brechin will remain open while the investigations are carried out.

Road users have been warned that the closure is weather dependent and could be cancelled or rescheduled due to poor weather conditions.