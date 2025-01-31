A90 lane closure as Amey probes potholes that caused ‘carnage’ near Brechin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A90 lane closure as Amey probes potholes that caused ‘carnage’ near Brechin

The closure comes after several cars were spotted damaged on Monday.

By Ben MacDonald
Damaged tyres spotted on A90 near Brechin
Investigation work on the A90 potholes is set to take place. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

A section of the A90 will close at the weekend after drivers shared their anger over the number of potholes on the road.

A lane closure will be in place on the northbound carriageway near Brechin from 7.30pm on Sunday evening.

Amey will be investigating the condition of the road after it became apparent that areas of the road had started to deteriorate.

On Monday morning, several broken-down cars were spotted near the A935 turn-off.

Witnesses said that the vehicles that had come to a halt had visible tyre and wheel damage.

The closure will be in place until Monday to ensure the safety of those working on the road.

The off and on-slips at the A935 St. Ann’s Junction at Brechin will remain open while the investigations are carried out.

Road users have been warned that the closure is weather dependent and could be cancelled or rescheduled due to poor weather conditions.

