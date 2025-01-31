St Johnstone star Victor Griffith has Panama behind him for Scotland adventure

New St Johnstone midfielder, Victor Griffith, has a country behind him.

A quick glance at the likes and replies on the Perth club’s social media accounts on match days will give you an idea of the interest there is in Panama in following the fortunes of their first footballer to play in Scotland.

And the brightness of the South American spotlight will serve as motivation for Griffith to make a success of his groundbreaking transfer.

“There has been a lot of interest back home and that has been a big surprise,” said the 24-year-old.

“I have felt a lot of support personally and for the club.

“People in Panama have been very supportive of me. They are happy that one of our players is in the UK playing now.

“I think they are surprised because it doesn’t usually happen, but hopefully I can make them proud.

“The media back home have been asking me about Scotland already. They have called me, and I have spoken to them about it.

“I am not sure many people back home know where Perth is – but maybe they will now!

“People have been trying to watch our games – my old team-mates have told me they’ve seen some footage.

“My family and friends have been watching too. Hopefully they will be able to come over and visit.”

Griffith added: “It gives me motivation to know people back home are watching and it makes me want to be successful even more.

“When the chance to come to Scotland came up, I knew it would be a great one for me, my family and my career.

“I am very grateful to St Johnstone for giving me this opportunity because it doesn’t happen often for players from Panama.”

Aggression not a problem

Often when a player is new to Scottish football, adjusting to the physicality and pace of the Premiership is the biggest issue.

That hasn’t been the case for Griffith.

“I think the style from our football will help me here,” he said.

“The Premiership is on another level, but the football back home is very aggressive and physical.

“From what I have seen so far, the league back home is less technical than Scotland but more about being aggressive and winning duels.

“So that makes me believe I can make it here because I enjoy doing both.

“I like the kind of games that we have had so far.

“I am the kind of player who brings energy and character to the team.

“I always try to give everything I have on the pitch for the team and always want to win no matter what.

“I think a number six, box-to-box, is my best position and speaking to the coach he wants me playing in that role.

“He wants me bringing energy to the team.

“In the last two games I have played slightly different positions but that is OK, I will do what the coach asks me to.

“I think this team will improve a lot in the next weeks and months.

“We have brought new players in and there is so much to come.

“Jonathan (Svedberg) hasn’t played yet but we have seen he’s a very good player.

“Daniels (Balodis) is with us now and he is also going to make a positive impact when he is available.

“Since I came to Scotland, we have also got Andy (Fisher) in goal and Sam (Curtis) in the team as well.

“I think the coach wants to bring other players in too, so let’s see what happens.

“I can see the team playing with a lot of energy and getting better and better.”

National team

Panama face the United States in a Nations League fixture in March.

Earning selection for that squad is a goal for Griffith, who has 10 caps to his name already.

“I want to get back into the national team so I hope coming to St Johnstone and playing in this league will help me do that,” he said.

“I have spoken to the national team coach.

“He said this is a very competitive league so he will be interested in how I get on.

“Hopefully I can do well and be back in the squad when that Nations League game comes around.”