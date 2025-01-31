St Johnstone star Victor Griffith has Panama behind him for Scotland adventure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone star Victor Griffith has Panama behind him for Scotland adventure

The midfielder's Perth transfer has generated a lot of interest back home.

By Eric Nicolson
Victor Griffith holding a ball at McDiarmid Park for a photocall.
Victor Griffith is determined to make a success of his St Johnstone transfer. Image: SNS.

New St Johnstone midfielder, Victor Griffith, has a country behind him.

A quick glance at the likes and replies on the Perth club’s social media accounts on match days will give you an idea of the interest there is in Panama in following the fortunes of their first footballer to play in Scotland.

And the brightness of the South American spotlight will serve as motivation for Griffith to make a success of his groundbreaking transfer.

“There has been a lot of interest back home and that has been a big surprise,” said the 24-year-old.

“I have felt a lot of support personally and for the club.

“People in Panama have been very supportive of me. They are happy that one of our players is in the UK playing now.

“I think they are surprised because it doesn’t usually happen, but hopefully I can make them proud.

“The media back home have been asking me about Scotland already. They have called me, and I have spoken to them about it.

“I am not sure many people back home know where Perth is – but maybe they will now!

“People have been trying to watch our games – my old team-mates have told me they’ve seen some footage.

“My family and friends have been watching too. Hopefully they will be able to come over and visit.”

Victor Griffith in front of the East Stand for a St Johnstone photocall.
Victor Griffith. Image: SNS.

Griffith added: “It gives me motivation to know people back home are watching and it makes me want to be successful even more.

“When the chance to come to Scotland came up, I knew it would be a great one for me, my family and my career.

“I am very grateful to St Johnstone for giving me this opportunity because it doesn’t happen often for players from Panama.”

Aggression not a problem

Often when a player is new to Scottish football, adjusting to the physicality and pace of the Premiership is the biggest issue.

That hasn’t been the case for Griffith.

“I think the style from our football will help me here,” he said.

“The Premiership is on another level, but the football back home is very aggressive and physical.

“From what I have seen so far, the league back home is less technical than Scotland but more about being aggressive and winning duels.

“So that makes me believe I can make it here because I enjoy doing both.

“I like the kind of games that we have had so far.

“I am the kind of player who brings energy and character to the team.

“I always try to give everything I have on the pitch for the team and always want to win no matter what.

“I think a number six, box-to-box, is my best position and speaking to the coach he wants me playing in that role.

“He wants me bringing energy to the team.

“In the last two games I have played slightly different positions but that is OK, I will do what the coach asks me to.

Simo Valakari and Victor Griffith at the end of a St Johnstone v Motherwell game.
Simo Valakari congratulates Victor Griffith at the end of the Scottish Cup win over Motherwell. Image: SNS.

“I think this team will improve a lot in the next weeks and months.

“We have brought new players in and there is so much to come.

“Jonathan (Svedberg) hasn’t played yet but we have seen he’s a very good player.

“Daniels (Balodis) is with us now and he is also going to make a positive impact when he is available.

“Since I came to Scotland, we have also got Andy (Fisher) in goal and Sam (Curtis) in the team as well.

“I think the coach wants to bring other players in too, so let’s see what happens.

“I can see the team playing with a lot of energy and getting better and better.”

National team

Panama face the United States in a Nations League fixture in March.

Earning selection for that squad is a goal for Griffith, who has 10 caps to his name already.

“I want to get back into the national team so I hope coming to St Johnstone and playing in this league will help me do that,” he said.

Victor Griffith playing for Panama against Ukraine.
Victor Griffith (right) playing for Panama against Ukraine. Image: Shutterstock.

“I have spoken to the national team coach.

“He said this is a very competitive league so he will be interested in how I get on.

“Hopefully I can do well and be back in the squad when that Nations League game comes around.”

Conversation