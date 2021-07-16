Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Courts

Trucker jailed for ‘distressing’ hot tub sex attack in Fife

By Vic Roderick
July 16 2021, 7.30am Updated: July 16 2021, 9.14am
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Stephen Espie, Dunfermline hot tub sex attacker Picture shows; Stephen Espie, Dunfermline hot tub sex attacker. Livingston High Court. Vic Rodrick Date; 01/06/2021
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Stephen Espie, Dunfermline hot tub sex attacker Picture shows; Stephen Espie, Dunfermline hot tub sex attacker. Livingston High Court. Vic Rodrick Date; 01/06/2021

A “sleazy” long-distance lorry driver has been jailed for sexually assaulting two women in separate hot tub attacks.

Stephen Espie, 49, claimed he was drunk at the time of the indecent assaults and claimed his victims – who he said were his friends – had been “flirtatious” with him.

The trucker appeared for sentence  at Livingston Sheriff Court after earlier pleading to sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman at an address in Dunfermline between January 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020.

Espie, from South Queensferry, Edinburgh, also pled guilty to sexually assaulting a 46-year-old female woman by touching her on the leg, rubbing her inner thigh and attempting to touch her vagina at an address in Livingston, West Lothian, on May 30 or 31, 2020.

‘Very ashamed’

Iain Smith, defending, said his client had stopped groping the younger woman when she told him to stop and claimed she had continued to flirt with him, sitting on his knee and trying to kiss him.

He said: “He accepts it was sleazy and wrong and he is very ashamed and very remorseful.

“He describes himself as a ‘dirty old bugger’ doing what he did.”

Hot tub pervert from Perthshire sentenced after attacks on three women

Passing sentence, Sheriff Douglas Kinloch told Espie: “I don’t know whether it was by accident or design but in the first half of 2019 you found yourself alone in a hot tub late at night with the complainer.

“You took advantage of her in that situation and sexually assaulted her in a serious, invasive and no doubt distressing manner.

“You put forward a background of alleged flirtatious behaviour on the part of the complainer but whatever the background this sexual assault was by definition without her consent and without you having believed that she was consenting.

“Then, about a year later in a very similar situation, you sexually assaulted another woman although admittedly the assault was less serious.”

Imprisonment

He went on: “The charges to which you have pled guilty are serious and I can only impose a prison sentence if there is no other way of dealing with these charges.

“After considerable and anxious consideration I have come to the conclusion that – even allowing for all the mitigating circumstances put forward on your behalf – these two offences must be dealt with by a sentence of imprisonment.”

The sheriff said the appropriate sentence would have been 18 months but he would reduce that to 14 months to take account of the accused’s early plea of guilty.

He told Espie his name would remain on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.

Also, Scottish Ministers have been informed of his convictions under protection of vulnerable groups legislation.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]