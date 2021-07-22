Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Fife spray painter jailed for raping woman as she slept

By Kirsty McIntosh
July 22 2021, 11.49am Updated: July 23 2021, 5.10pm
Daniel Ross got five years at the High Court in Edinburgh
Daniel Ross got five years at the High Court in Edinburgh

A Fife spray painter who raped a woman as she slept has been jailed for five years.

Daniel Ross, 36, was convicted following a trial at Edinburgh High Court but continued to protest his innocence.

Ross, was found guilty of raping the woman while she slept at an address in Glenrothes on February 2019.

Sentencing, Lord Braid said messages between Ross and his victim proved she would not have consented to sex, even if she had been awake.

