Fife spray painter jailed for raping woman as she slept

A Fife spray painter who raped a woman as she slept has been jailed for five years.

Daniel Ross, 36, was convicted following a trial at Edinburgh High Court but continued to protest his innocence.

Ross, was found guilty of raping the woman while she slept at an address in Glenrothes on February 2019.

Sentencing, Lord Braid said messages between Ross and his victim proved she would not have consented to sex, even if she had been awake.