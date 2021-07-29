Teacher told Fife schoolgirl ‘curly hair turned him on because he liked Harry Potter heroine Hermione Granger’

A teacher told a Fife schoolgirl her curly hair turned him on because he was a fan of Harry Potter heroine Hermione Granger, a court has heard.

Dean Bromage claimed he was joking around with the girl when he made the “stupid” comments.

The 33-year-old, who is on trial for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with three pupils, also claimed he did not know what the phrase “gagging for it” meant, believing it meant someone who strutted around with confidence.