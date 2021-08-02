‘Delirious’ driver drove on wrong side of Rosyth road after being hit on head with baseball bat

A lout got behind the wheel after being struck on the head with a baseball bat and then sped along the wrong side of the road, into the path of oncoming traffic.

Brandon Naismith, 23, admitted that on November 14 2020, he failed to stop when PC Craig Moffatt flagged him down as he travelled at excessive speeds through Rosyth.

Naismith drove dangerously as he made his way around Kings Crescent, Kings Road, Albert Street and Kings Park in the Fife town.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard that Naismith, of the town’s Macbeth Road, travelled on the opposite side of the carriageway and forced an oncoming vehicle to take evasive action.

Naismith’s lawyer said he was “delirious” at the time from the head trauma he had recently endured.

Sheriff Alastair Brown banned Naismith from the road for 16 months after pleading guilty to the “serious” charge.

Naismith will need to pass the extended test before he can take to the road again.

The Sheriff also placed Naismith on a Restriction of Liberty Order for four months.