Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Courts

Man arrested after alleged robbery of woman in Dundee

By Alasdair Clark
August 3 2021, 11.05am Updated: August 3 2021, 11.05am
Invercraig place in Dundee where the robbery took place
Police have asked for anyone who witnesses the incident to come forward

A man has been arrested and will appear in court on Tuesday after an alleged robbery of a woman in Dundee last week.

The incident was said to have taken place on Balgarthno Road in the Charleston area of the city on Thursday, July 29.

Detectives had launched an investigation, asking anyone with information to come forward.

In an update they said a 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged and will appear at Dundee Sherrif Court.

Police said a woman in Dundee had allegedly been robbed as she walked between Invercraig Place and Balgarthno Road in Charleston.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said:  “A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to an alleged robbery in Balgarthno Road, Dundee on Thursday, 29 July, 2021.

“He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today, Tuesday, 3 August, 2021.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

