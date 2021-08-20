Bus driver denies causing death of pensioner, 82, in Fife town centre smash

A bus driver is to stand trial accused of killing a woman in a fatal accident.

Michael Gillespie allegedly caused the death of Elizabeth Colville, 82, in Freuchie, Fife on April 8, 2019.

It is claimed the 35-year-old was behind the wheel of the bus, which had 14 passengers on board at the time.

Hit the brakes

Prosecutors state that he drove at excessive speeds, also onto the wrong side of the road and then failed to give way to an oncoming vehicle.

This driver is said to have been forced to take evasive action to avoid being hit.

The indictment claims Gillespie overtook parked vehicles and then hit the brakes heavily to stop a collision.

Miss Colville is said to have struck her head after being being thrown forward.

It is stated the OAP was left so severely injured, she died three days later in hospital.

The accusation claims two passengers were also hurt.

Lawyers for Gillespie pled not guilty on his behalf to the charge of causing death by dangerous driving during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Lord Mulholland fixed a trial due to begin next March in Edinburgh.

Gillespie, of Kirkcaldy, Fife, remains on bail.