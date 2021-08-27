Driver with five times legal limit of cocaine in system swerved across M90 motorway

A driver who veered across the motorway in his van was found to have more than five times the permitted limit for cocaine in his system.

Sean Nairn has been disqualified for 40 months and ordered to re-sit the extended driving test after a sheriff said he posed a risk to the safety of the public.

Fiscal depute Sean Maher told Perth Sheriff Court: “At 1.30am police caught sight of the accused’s vehicle veering about the carriageway and coming to a stop on the hard shoulder after braking harshly.

“Officers activated their blue lights.

“Mr Nairn exited his vehicle and officers formed the view that he was under the influence of some substance.

“He was required to provide a specimen of saliva and that tested positive for cocaine.

“He was arrested and conveyed to police HQ in Dundee.”

Admission of drug habit

Nairn, 44, of Devonvale Place, Kinross, admitted driving a van with more than five times the permitted level of benzoylecgonine (276/50mics) on the M90 Perth to Edinburgh motorway on July 4, last year.

Benzoylecgonine is the major metabolite of cocaine.

It is excreted in the urine of cocaine users after processing in the liver.

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, told the court: “He has expressed his shame and stupidity.

“He has been getting treatment for addiction issues.”

Sheriff Neil Bowie ordered Nairn to complete 200 hours unpaid work.

He said: “You were placing other road users at significant risk by driving in the state of intoxication you did.

“A significant disqualification is both appropriate and inevitable.

“It is clearly indicated you have a drug addiction and for public safety reasons you will be required to re-sit the driving test.”