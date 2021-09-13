Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teenager who torched Fife nursery garden sold bike to raise compensation cash

By Ross Gardiner
September 13 2021, 3.29pm Updated: September 13 2021, 3.31pm
The nursery garden at Pitreavie Primary School, Dunfermline, which was destroyed by fire on Oct 30, 2020.
The teenager who torched a nursery garden in Dunfermline sold his bike and arrived at court with £250 in cash to cover the damage.

The 16-year-old appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in August and admitted wilful fireraising at an outdoor learning area attached to Pitreavie Primary.

On October 30 the boy set fire to fence panelling around the Glenbervie Grove garden.

The flames engulfed the panels and spread to wooden play structures within the nursery garden, damaging them extensively.

The damage, thought to have cost in the region of £1,000 to repair, extended to a mud kitchen, fence panels and other play structures.

The aftermath of the fire at Pitreavie Primary Nursery.

The teenager arrived at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday prepared to pay some of the costs.

His defence solicitor Calum Gordon said: “He has sold his bike to raise funds.

“He’s got £250 cash on him today.

“He did want to raise as much as he could.”

However, Sheriff James Williamson explained he did not wish to issue the boy with a financial penalty.

Instead, he placed the youth on a Community Payback Order – an 18- month supervision period.

Community rallied

Police used videos of the blaze, which were posted on social media, as part of their investigation to catch the young culprit.

The school janitor also contacted police after reviewing the school’s own CCTV footage.

It showed three people at the scene.

A fundraising appeal was launched by local people following the fire.

Within days it raised more than £3,000 to replace and repair structures and play equipment.

L to R Early Years Officers Rachel O’Bole, Lynette Thomson and Caroline Russell at Pitreavie Primary School after the community rallied round in the wake of the blaze.

Speaking at the time, headteacher Debbie Broadley said: “Our close community is devastated by the damage caused to our school environment.

“The nursery children’s play space was ruined thanks to the anti social behaviour of these individuals who have no idea of the distress they have caused.”

She said the fact the fire did not spread to the main school building was “little consolation to the children who love to spend time outdoors.”

Members of the community got involved in a major clear-up operation after the blaze.

A temporary place for outdoor play and learning was also created.

Parent Council chairperson Sasha Pender set up a fundraising page to help the school recover.

She said: “The staff have worked tirelessly to provide an outdoor learning space for the children and in a second it has been destroyed.

“Due to Covid, the outdoor learning area is needed now more than ever.

“The staff at Pitreavie have been overwhelmed by the support they have received and the money will allow the nursery to rebuild the best garden they can for the children.”

