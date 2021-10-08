Welshman shouted racist ant-Scottish abuse at police during row at Perth housing estate

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Welshman racially abused Scottish police officers during a disturbance at a new Perth housing estate.

Benjamin Jenkins lost his temper as he was loaded into a police van at Weavers Well Crescent in August, last year.

He shouted and swore at officers, calling them “Scottish b******s” and “f***ing Scottish c***s”.

The 46-year-old said he had no memory of the incident.

Perth Sheriff Court heart that the following day, Jenkins sent a series of menacing messages to his girlfriend.

He had moved in with the woman less than three months after meeting her on a dating site.

Loaded into police van

Fiscal depute Lisa Marshall said police were called to the street in the evening of August 18.

“The accused was arrested in regards to another matter,” she said.

“He was secured in the back of the police van.

“He repeatedly shouted racial abuse towards police constables, shouting ‘you Scottish b******s’ and other similar words.”

She said: “He was instructed to resist but continued with his abuse for several minutes.”

Jenkins was taken to Police HQ in Dundee, where he was charged but later released.

No way to get home

“The following day, the accused contacted his partner by text message,” said Ms Marshall.

“He wrote: ‘Please talk to me, I can’t remember nothing’.”

Jenkins said he had nothing left and he “may as well jump off a bridge”.

He added: “This is typical of you. You’ve left me for dead, just like I didn’t exist.”

Later, he left a voice message on Whatsapp: “Something in my head snapped last night.

“I know I can never come back.

“I’ve got no money. I’ve got f*** all. How the f*** am I meant to get home?”

He added: “Don’t worry, I won’t be coming near you again.

“You forgot to tell me you were on dating sites behind my back, didn’t you?”

Ms Marshal said Jenkins’ partner contacted her friend, who reported the messages to police.

“Mr Jenkins’ partner was traced by police,” the fiscal depute said.

“She was in a state of fear.

“She believed the accused was trying to make her feel guilty about him having nowhere to go and no means to get home to Wales.”

Alcohol withdrawal

Jenkins’ attendance was excused when his case called at Perth Sheriff Court.

His solicitor tendered guilty pleas to charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner – while shouting, swearing and making racist remarks – and sending messages to his partner that were “grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.”

Jenkins, who stays in Pontypridd, has a previous conviction for racially aggravated harassment.

His solicitor said he had been suffering from alcohol withdrawal but had managed to control his drinking.

“Mr Jenkins formed this relationship online and they moved in together after a very short space of time,” he said.

“Alcohol was a major factor in this situation.”

Sheriff Gillian Wade deferred sentence until November 11 for background reports.