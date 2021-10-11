Perth court orders £1k compensation for police officer who suffered anti-Irish rant

An error occurred. Please try again.

A slaughterhouse worker has been ordered to pay £1,000 to a female police officer after he subjected her to an obscene anti-Irish outburst.

George Stewart launched into an expletive-filled racist tirade against PC Julie Hopkins, after he was arrested for carrying in a knife in Coupar Angus.

The 29-year-old chanted “God Save the Queen,” called the officer an “Irish c***” and told her: “Get back to where you came from.”

Stewart was told he could be jailed for the drunken flare-up in June last year.

Instead, though, Perth Sheriff William Wood ordered him to complete 300 hours of unpaid work.

He will also pay £1,000 to PC Hopkins as part of a compensation order.

‘You have been busy – not in a good way’

Sheriff Wood told him: “You are still a relatively young man but yet your record indicates you have been very busy – but not in a good way.

“This is now an opportunity for you to turn your life around.

“And it sounds like you have been taking steps in the right direction.”

He said: “You were so drunk on this occasion that you had no memory of the incident.

“You surrendered the knife without challenge but then we still have to consider what you said to PC Hoskins.”

Sheriff Wood told Stewart: “It seems to me that, standing your record, custody ought to be the selected disposal here.

“But taking account that you have acquired some stability in your life, I am prepared to give you the benefit of the doubt.”

Cops spotted silver blade

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova said that Stewart was spotted in Hay Street, Coupar Angus, by officers on patrol just after 1pm on June 25.

“He pulled up his jumper, exposing his stomach,” she said.

“The constables saw the silver blade of a knife in his waistband.

“When asked, he took the knife out carefully and dropped it. He did not brandish it.”

The blade was described as a kitchen knife.

Outburst in police van

The situation escalated when Stewart was placed in the back of the police van.

“The officers saw that he became confused and emotional.

“He banged his head of the cage in the van.

“He was repeatedly asked to stop but he refused.

“The accused became racially abusive to PC Hoskins when he realised she was speaking with an Irish accent.”

Stewart told her: “F*** off, you Irish c***” and “Get back to where you’re from.”

He shouted “God save the Queen” and said: “You are a bunch of f****** scumbags.”

“The tirade was directed at PC Hoskins,” said Ms Apostolova.

“When he was charged and arrested, he replied: ‘F*** you’.”

The court heard Stewart had not offended since the encounter.

He was also placed on a 6 month curfew, as part of a Restriction of Liberty order.