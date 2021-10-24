Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘We held hands’ – Elderly couple tell court of their rescue after ‘head on’ smash on A94 in Angus

By Jamie Buchan
October 24 2021, 10.00am
The A94 where the crash happened, with Ian Duncan and Claire McIntosh (inset)

An elderly couple held hands to let each other know they were still alive after a horrifying “head on” smash in rural Angus.

Retired oncologist Ian Duncan and his wife Jennifer, a former dietician and charity worker, suffered serious injuries and were trapped in their car following the collision on the A94 Forfar to Coupar Angus road.

The pair were cut free by firefighters and rushed to Ninewells Hospital – where they were treated by their own son who was a consultant that evening.

The junction where the crash happened

The couple relived their ordeal for a remote jury at Perth Sheriff Court.

Mr Duncan, 77, said that a car appeared on the road in front of them.

“There was no escape,” he said. “The accident was inevitable.”

Claire McIntosh went on trial accused of dangerous driving on the A94, near the B9127 turn-off on May 3, 2018.

Prosecutors alleged that the 36-year-old, of Prosen Road, Kirriemuir, drove her silver Peugeot 307 into the path of the Duncan’s Vauxhall Astra.

But a jury took less than half an hour to find her not guilty.

Broken bones

The Duncans were on their way home from a meeting of the Forfar Historical Society when the accident happened.

Mr and Mrs Duncan arrive at Perth Sheriff Court

Mrs Duncan, 76, said: “It was a really interesting talk, so we we were a bit later getting away than we expected.”

She said a car appeared on the road in front of them. “I said: ‘That’s going to hit us.’

“My husband said: ‘Yes, it is.’ And it did.”

She said after the collision, the car’s VauxhallConnect system kicked in. “I remember this voice in the car,” she said. “It was asking if we were okay and that it was going to call for help.”

Mrs Duncan, who was  said: “We held hands with each other to make sure we were both still alive.”

The court heard that she fainted before emergency services arrived.

She suffered a broken right arm, as well as severe damage to a leg and whiplash injuries.

“I had a lot of seatbelt bruising,” she said. “It was horrific.”

Asked by fiscal depute Lora Apostolova if she suffered any emotional after-effects, Mrs Duncan said: “I’m fine about driving, but it’s a nightmare if I’m in a car as a passenger. I’m not very easy to deal with.”

‘I’ve got a problem’

Mr Duncan, a former consultant gynaecologist, suffered a broken pelvis in the smash.

“After the collision, I tried to get out of the car,” he said. “I turned to my wife and said: ‘I’ve got a problem.’

“She said: ‘So have I.'”

Claire McIntosh walks free from court after jurors find her not guilty of dangerous driving

Mr Duncan described the crash as “head on” but accepted he may have tried to move his car to the left to avoid a collision.

He denied that he had caused the crash by driving into the wrong carriageway.

They told the court they did not see the driver of the other car before or after the collision.

After two days of evidence, jurors unanimously found Ms McIntosh not guilty.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told Ms McIntosh she was free to leave the court and thanked the jury for their service.

