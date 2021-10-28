Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Mother of Fife children screamed when she saw ‘squeezing’ injuries, court told

By Ross Gardiner
October 28 2021, 8.00am Updated: October 28 2021, 1.19pm

The mother of children who are alleged to have been squeezed to “danger of life” by a naval officer said she screamed when she saw one child’s injuries.

Ex-Navy serviceman Andrew Forsyth is on trial accused of assaulting the youngsters at locations in Fife on occasions during a two-year period.

The woman said one of her children had “burst all the blood vessels in his face” as a result of what Forsyth described to her as constipation.

She told the court she screamed when she saw the baby’s face and said: “That’s squeezing, that’s horrendous.”

Forsyth, 38, is also alleged to have hurt a second child.

Hospital visit after injuries noticed

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard he told police in an early witness statement he had been changing the tot’s nappy when he noticed an abnormality with the baby’s genitals.

The court heard the baby, the woman’s youngest child, had been vomiting the day before.

Forsyth gave the statement late at night at the children’s ward at Victoria Hospital.

The doctor, who upon removing the baby’s nappy that evening, discovered bruising around the child’s genitals, told the woman immediate hospital treatment was needed.

Giving evidence in court, the woman, who cannot be named, said she and Forsyth had been in the car together a month after the hospital trip and she had been “crying” and “shouting.”

She told the court Forsyth admitted to her he squeezed the infant.

“I said why didn’t you say anything?

“He just shrugged.

“He said ‘what do you want me to do about it now?'”

At this point, the woman alleges Forsyth began speeding and she was left clinging on for her life.

She walked him into the police station in Glenrothes.

Denies charges and blames mother

Forsyth is accused of seizing the babies by the body, repeatedly and forcefully compressing them and – by means unknown – inflicting injuries to the danger of their lives.

Forsyth, of Glenderval Place, Glenrothes, denies all charges.

He has lodged a special defence of incrimination, alleging the injuries were inflicted by the babies’ mother.

The trial continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]