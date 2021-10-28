Mother of Fife children screamed when she saw ‘squeezing’ injuries, court told

An error occurred. Please try again.

The mother of children who are alleged to have been squeezed to “danger of life” by a naval officer said she screamed when she saw one child’s injuries.

Ex-Navy serviceman Andrew Forsyth is on trial accused of assaulting the youngsters at locations in Fife on occasions during a two-year period.

The woman said one of her children had “burst all the blood vessels in his face” as a result of what Forsyth described to her as constipation.

She told the court she screamed when she saw the baby’s face and said: “That’s squeezing, that’s horrendous.”

Forsyth, 38, is also alleged to have hurt a second child.

Hospital visit after injuries noticed

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard he told police in an early witness statement he had been changing the tot’s nappy when he noticed an abnormality with the baby’s genitals.

The court heard the baby, the woman’s youngest child, had been vomiting the day before.

Forsyth gave the statement late at night at the children’s ward at Victoria Hospital.

The doctor, who upon removing the baby’s nappy that evening, discovered bruising around the child’s genitals, told the woman immediate hospital treatment was needed.

Giving evidence in court, the woman, who cannot be named, said she and Forsyth had been in the car together a month after the hospital trip and she had been “crying” and “shouting.”

She told the court Forsyth admitted to her he squeezed the infant.

“I said why didn’t you say anything?

“He just shrugged.

“He said ‘what do you want me to do about it now?'”

At this point, the woman alleges Forsyth began speeding and she was left clinging on for her life.

She walked him into the police station in Glenrothes.

Denies charges and blames mother

Forsyth is accused of seizing the babies by the body, repeatedly and forcefully compressing them and – by means unknown – inflicting injuries to the danger of their lives.

Forsyth, of Glenderval Place, Glenrothes, denies all charges.

He has lodged a special defence of incrimination, alleging the injuries were inflicted by the babies’ mother.

The trial continues.