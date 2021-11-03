Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee beggar punched former partner and stole her foodbank goods

By Ciaran Shanks
November 3 2021, 7.00pm
Tennant was enraged by his possessions being moved from outside the Spar on Perth Road.

A violent beggar punched his former partner on the face before robbing her of groceries from a nearby foodbank.

Serial offender Christopher Tennant was jailed after he admitted knocking the woman to the ground on Dundee’s Perth Road in May.

The 41-year-old flew into a rage, believing the woman had removed his possessions from his begging spot outside the Spar store.

Tennant bloodied the woman’s nose before robbing her of the free groceries.

Witness filmed assault and robbery

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how the afternoon incident was witnessed by a resident from his flat window.

“The witness saw the accused coming towards the complainer,” prosecutor Marie Lyons said.

“The witness could see them arguing.

“He briefly stopped looking because he didn’t want to be seen.

“The accused punched the complainer on the face causing her to fall and her nose to bleed.

Tennant robbed his victim of her foodbank groceries.

“He then covered her mouth with a cloth before letting go.

“The witness looked out of his window and began to film the incident.”

Tennant grabbed the groceries and left the scene and was lost to sight despite the woman’s attempts to catch up with him.

Police were contacted and the woman was traced near Clarks Bakery, where she told officers Tennant was responsible for the attack.

The thug was later found on City Road with blood-stained carrier bags, as well as blood spatter on his clothing.

He was arrested and a DNA test concluded the blood on his clothing was the woman’s.

‘He saw red’

Tennant, a prisoner in HMP Perth, admitted assaulting his ex-partner and robbing her of her groceries.

Solicitor Mike Short said: “He had to leave for a short time and asked a street cleaner not to remove his things.

“He came back about 10 minutes later and his items had been removed.

“There was CCTV footage disclosed and it appears to be the complainer removing them.

“He saw red and he accepts that was wrong.

“When he was using the cloth he was trying to clean the blood off.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael sentenced Tennant to 12 months in prison.

