Dundee beggar punched former partner and stole her foodbank goods

A violent beggar punched his former partner on the face before robbing her of groceries from a nearby foodbank.

Serial offender Christopher Tennant was jailed after he admitted knocking the woman to the ground on Dundee’s Perth Road in May.

The 41-year-old flew into a rage, believing the woman had removed his possessions from his begging spot outside the Spar store.

Tennant bloodied the woman’s nose before robbing her of the free groceries.

Witness filmed assault and robbery

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how the afternoon incident was witnessed by a resident from his flat window.

“The witness saw the accused coming towards the complainer,” prosecutor Marie Lyons said.

“The witness could see them arguing.

“He briefly stopped looking because he didn’t want to be seen.

“The accused punched the complainer on the face causing her to fall and her nose to bleed.

“He then covered her mouth with a cloth before letting go.

“The witness looked out of his window and began to film the incident.”

Tennant grabbed the groceries and left the scene and was lost to sight despite the woman’s attempts to catch up with him.

Police were contacted and the woman was traced near Clarks Bakery, where she told officers Tennant was responsible for the attack.

The thug was later found on City Road with blood-stained carrier bags, as well as blood spatter on his clothing.

He was arrested and a DNA test concluded the blood on his clothing was the woman’s.

‘He saw red’

Tennant, a prisoner in HMP Perth, admitted assaulting his ex-partner and robbing her of her groceries.

Solicitor Mike Short said: “He had to leave for a short time and asked a street cleaner not to remove his things.

“He came back about 10 minutes later and his items had been removed.

“There was CCTV footage disclosed and it appears to be the complainer removing them.

“He saw red and he accepts that was wrong.

“When he was using the cloth he was trying to clean the blood off.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael sentenced Tennant to 12 months in prison.