Sheriff’s ‘sympathy’ for Perth self-medicating cannabis farmer

By Jamie Buchan
November 7 2021, 8.00am
Gareth Kavanagh was sentenced at Perth Sheriff Court

A sheriff said he had “some sympathy” for a Perth man who ran a cannabis farm in his loft for self-medication.

Police uncovered more than £1,200 worth of illicit herbs and plants when they raided Gareth Kavanagh’s home in Matthew Drive.

Perth Sheriff Court heard officers descended on the property just after 9am on May 19, last year, acting on a tip-off from a member of the public.

They found drugs in jars and cannabis plants in the upper storey and attic.

Kavanagh claimed it was to treat his anxiety and depression.

Sheriff William Wood ordered Kavanagh to carry out 125 hours of unpaid work.

He said: “I do feel some sympathy for you but something like this takes a lot of time, effort and planning.

“I don’t for one second believe that you didn’t think you were breaking the law, because why else would you being doing this in your attic?”

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding told the court: “Police executed a search warrant and entered the property via the kitchen.

“There, they found jars containing herbal matter.

“There were more jars in the freezer.”

Mr Harding said a cannabis cultivation was found in the top floor of the house.

“Police saw three plants in the attic, along with paraphernalia.

“In a second growing area, there were a further 12 plants.”

The court was told the drugs recovered had a street value of around £1,280.

Kavanagh admitted producing cannabis at his home on the day of the raid.

Solicitor Paul Ralph said his client was using the cannabis to help with his anxiety and depression.

“He was using about three-and-a-half grams a day,” he said.

“He has taken this as a proper wake up call and is now steering clear of cannabis.”

