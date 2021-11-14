Drugged driver smashed BMW into wall on Fife coast

An error occurred. Please try again.

A driver was spotted in a stupor at the wheel before his car careered across a road in reverse and hit a wall.

Callum Fraser was spotted with the driver’s seat reclined just before the incident in East Wemyss.

Other drivers were forced to take evasive action as the BMW the 25-year-old was driving “shot” across the street.

Vehicles forced to swerve out of the way

Fiscal depute Catherine Fraser told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court he had borrowed the car from another person, who was under the impression Fraser was insured to drive it.

She said: “At around 10am a witness out for a walk observed a red vehicle driven by the accused.

“It was stopped in the carriageway, causing a build up of traffic behind.

“She could see the accused sitting in the driver’s seat – he had his head right back and the seat was reclined.

“It was revving and without warning his vehicle shot across the road, causing other vehicles to take evasive action, before colliding in reverse with a wall.”

She said passersby had called an ambulance and paramedics had called the police as they believed Fraser to be under the influence of drugs.

Fraser refused to go to hospital but admitted to police he had been driving and had taken cocaine earlier that morning.

A police search of the vehicle resulted in £200 of cocaine being recovered.

Swapped drugs for keep-fit

Solicitor Michelle Renton, defending, said Fraser had a history of drug abuse but had been working with his GP and addiction services to combat it.

She said the third-year electrical apprentice had taken to keeping fit – including running half marathons and playing football – as part of his bid to get his life “back on track”.

Fraser, of Spencer Place, Kirkcaldy, admitted driving dangerously on East Brae and Main Street, East Wemyss on May 15 by revving his engine, reversing his car at speed across a road, causing others to take evasive action, and mounting a kerb where he hit a wall.

He further admitted having no insurance and being in possession of cocaine.

Telling him “when you play with fire you get burned”, Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane fined Fraser £750 and banned him from the roads for 12 months.

He must sit the extended driving test before he can get behind the wheel again.