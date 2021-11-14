Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Drugged driver smashed BMW into wall on Fife coast

By Kirsty McIntosh
November 14 2021, 8.00am

A driver was spotted in a stupor at the wheel before his car careered across a road in reverse and hit a wall.

Callum Fraser was spotted with the driver’s seat reclined just before the incident in East Wemyss.

Other drivers were forced to take evasive action as the BMW the 25-year-old was driving “shot” across the street.

Vehicles forced to swerve out of the way

Fiscal depute Catherine Fraser told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court he had borrowed the car from another person, who was under the impression Fraser was insured to drive it.

She said: “At around 10am a witness out for a walk observed a red vehicle driven by the accused.

“It was stopped in the carriageway, causing a build up of traffic behind.

“She could see the accused sitting in the driver’s seat – he had his head right back and the seat was reclined.

“It was revving and without warning his vehicle shot across the road, causing other vehicles to take evasive action, before colliding in reverse with a wall.”

junction of East Brae and Main Road, East Wemyss
The crash happened at the junction of East Brae and Main Road, East Wemyss.

She said passersby had called an ambulance and paramedics had called the police as they believed Fraser to be under the influence of drugs.

Fraser refused to go to hospital but admitted to police he had been driving and had taken cocaine earlier that morning.

A police search of the vehicle resulted in £200 of cocaine being recovered.

Swapped drugs for keep-fit

Solicitor Michelle Renton, defending, said Fraser had a history of drug abuse but had been working with his GP and addiction services to combat it.

She said the third-year electrical apprentice had taken to keeping fit – including running half marathons and playing football – as part of his bid to get his life “back on track”.

Fraser, of Spencer Place, Kirkcaldy, admitted driving dangerously on East Brae and Main Street, East Wemyss  on May 15 by revving his engine, reversing his car at speed across a road, causing others to take evasive action, and mounting a kerb where he hit a wall.

He further admitted having no insurance and being in possession of cocaine.

Telling him “when you play with fire you get burned”, Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane fined Fraser £750 and banned him from the roads for 12 months.

He must sit the extended driving test before he can get behind the wheel again.