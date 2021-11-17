Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dunfermline dealer jailed for supplying drugs to girlfriend shortly before she died

By Grant McCabe
November 17 2021, 7.15pm
The couple took so-called street Valium before the tragedy.

A Fife man was snared for drug dealing during a probe into the death of his partner.

Darren McCole bought four bags of heroin and a number of Etizolam pills – known as street Valium – before returning to his home in Dunfermline, in May 2019.

Both he and his 33 year-old girlfriend went on to take some of the drugs.

McCole, 47, later went out and returned to find the woman lying on her back with her “lips blue”.

Prosecutor John Macpherson told the High Court in Glasgow: “He realised that she was dead.

“He panicked and spent the rest of the night staring at her body.”

Death rumours on social media

McCole eventually left again before word quickly spread – including on social media – about the tragedy.

He was confronted by a neighbour and confirmed his partner had died but that police had not been alerted.

Officers soon turned up and forced entry before finding the body.

McCole was questioned by police following the death and admitted drugs had been purchased.

A phone the couple used was also examined.

It contained messages to others describing the pills as “dynamite” and “s*** hot”.

Sentence cut due to tragedy

McCole, still of Dunfermline, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of the four £10 bags of heroin and the Etizolam.

Despite the low-level, he was back at the high court due to his lengthy list of drug convictions including an eight-year jail term in 2010.

As a result, he faced a mandatory seven-year sentence.

However, after hearing from McCole’s lawyer Michael Anderson, Lord Burns instead decided to lock the dealer up for 45 months.

The judge said he had considered a number of factors including the “untimely” and “tragic death” of McCole’s girlfriend.