Monday court round-up — Coke cash grab-back and illegal house party

A crook who was involved in the handover of high purity cocaine in a pub car park has had more than pounds £80,000 of crime profits seized.

Ian Smith, 52, was snared in a cross-border police operation after two kilos of the Class A drug were passed on to an accomplice Gavin Kirkcaldy, 31, from Dunfermline, who turned up at the meeting with a young boy.

Both men were later jailed for 45 months each after admitting being concerned in the supply of cocaine following the handover at the car park at The Kittoch bar in East Kilbride, on November 6, 2019.

The Crown brought an action against Smith, formerly of Lydbury Crescent, Liverpool, under Proceeds of Crime legislation to claw back his illegal profits.

The High Court in Edinburgh was told a two-day hearing was set down for February next year in the action but a settlement has now been reached.

Judge Lady Scott was told it was accepted Smith’s benefit from general criminal conduct was assessed as pounds £269,941.

She made a confiscation order against him for £81,275, with six months given to pay.

Kirkcaldy, of Frederick Street, Dunfermline, was detained by police as he walked away with the child from a rendezvous with Smith.

The cocaine was found in a rucksack.

The drug was 75% pure and had the potential to be bulked out into 15 kilos of cocaine for onward street supply.

The high purity cocaine had the potential to be worth up to £600,000 on the streets.

Dog destroyed after attack

A pit bull terrier has been destroyed after killing a Jack Russell and attackng a young girl in Rosyth. Natalie Jackson, 32, of Woodside Avenue, pled guilty to having the dangerously out of control dog and will be sentenced next month.

Illegal house party

A woman was fined after being caught at an illegal house party in Dundee.

Courtney Maich was taken to court after previously being handed fixed penalty notices by the police.

Officers forced their way into the property on Huntly Road where the 23-year-old and others were found within.

Maich, of Beauly Avenue, pled guilty to attending a private gathering outside her home address, which contravened coronavirus-related laws, on April 15 this year.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Maich, who was not present in court, was fined £100 by Sheriff George Way.

Pub assault

Montrose man Dylan Allan has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register after assaulting a woman and then fondling himself in an Arbroath pub.

Intent to rape petition

An Arbroath man has been released on bail after allegedly chasing, biting and attacking a woman with the intent to rape her.

Christopher Ettershank, of Lochlands Drive, has been accused of sexually assaulting, chasing, biting and attacking a woman on November 20.

The alleged assault is said to have happened on Westport and Keptie Steet, Arbroath.

The 31-year-old is said to have chased the woman, repeatedly grabbed her on her body, pushed her against a wall and repeatedly grabbed her throat, restricting her airflow.

Ettershank is then alleged to have bitten her repeatedly, placed her in a headlock, put his hand under her clothes and groped her, puled at her tights, attempted to pull them down, all to her injury and with the intent to rape her.

Ettershank appeared in Dundee Sheriff Court on petition.

The case was continued for further examination and he was released on bail by Sheriff George Way.

