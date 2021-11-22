Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Monday court round-up — Coke cash grab-back and illegal house party

By Crime and Courts Team
November 22 2021, 7.30pm
Court-round-up graphic

We’re back.

Coke cash grab-back

A crook who was involved in the handover of high purity cocaine in a pub car park has had more than pounds £80,000 of crime profits seized.

Ian Smith, 52, was snared in a cross-border police operation after two kilos of the Class A drug were passed on to an accomplice Gavin Kirkcaldy, 31, from Dunfermline, who turned up at the meeting with a young boy.

Both men were later jailed for 45 months each after admitting being concerned in the supply of cocaine following the handover at the car park at The Kittoch bar in East Kilbride, on November 6, 2019.

The Crown brought an action against Smith, formerly of Lydbury Crescent, Liverpool, under Proceeds of Crime legislation to claw back his illegal profits.

The High Court in Edinburgh was told a two-day hearing was set down for February next year in the action but a settlement has now been reached.

Judge Lady Scott was told it was accepted Smith’s benefit from general criminal conduct was assessed as pounds £269,941.

She made a confiscation order against him for £81,275, with six months given to pay.

Kirkcaldy, of Frederick Street, Dunfermline, was detained by police as he walked away with the child from a rendezvous with Smith.

The cocaine was found in a rucksack.

The drug was 75% pure and had the potential to be bulked out into 15 kilos of cocaine for onward street supply.

The high purity cocaine had the potential to be worth up to £600,000 on the streets.

Dog destroyed after attack

A pit bull terrier has been destroyed after killing a Jack Russell and attackng a young girl in Rosyth. Natalie Jackson, 32, of Woodside Avenue, pled guilty to having the dangerously out of control dog and will be sentenced next month.

The pit bull terrier has been destroyed after the attack. Shutterstock image

Illegal house party

A woman was fined after being caught at an illegal house party in Dundee.

Courtney Maich was taken to court after previously being handed fixed penalty notices by the police.

Officers forced their way into the property on Huntly Road where the 23-year-old and others were found within.

Maich, of Beauly Avenue, pled guilty to attending a private gathering outside her home address, which contravened coronavirus-related laws, on April 15 this year.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Maich, who was not present in court, was fined £100 by Sheriff George Way.

Pub assault

Montrose man Dylan Allan has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register after assaulting a woman and then fondling himself in an Arbroath pub.

Dylan Allan, Forfar Sheriff Court
Dylan Allan was dealt with at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Intent to rape petition

An Arbroath man has been released on bail after allegedly chasing, biting and attacking a woman with the intent to rape her.

Christopher Ettershank, of Lochlands Drive, has been accused of sexually assaulting, chasing, biting and attacking a woman on November 20.

The alleged assault is said to have happened on Westport and Keptie Steet, Arbroath.

The 31-year-old is said to have chased the woman, repeatedly grabbed her on her body, pushed her against a wall and repeatedly grabbed her throat, restricting her airflow.

Ettershank is then alleged to have bitten her repeatedly, placed her in a headlock, put his hand under her clothes and groped her, puled at her tights, attempted to pull them down, all to her injury and with the intent to rape her.

Ettershank appeared in Dundee Sheriff Court on petition.

The case was continued for further examination and he was released on bail by Sheriff George Way.

