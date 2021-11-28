Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Razorblades found in Perth prisoner’s cell were for crafts, not violence, court told

By Jamie Buchan
November 28 2021, 8.59am
Perth Prison, matchstick model, razor
Lomas said he had the razors in Perth Prison for matchstick modelling.

A violent prisoner who attacked a fellow inmate with a makeshift weapon insisted razorblades found in his cell were for crafting matchstick models.

Graham Lomas was caught with a prohibited blade at HMP Perth last year.

Officers searched his room and discovered two razorblades held together with an adhesive label.

Lomas, 33, maintains the device was not a sinister weapon but was something he used for his crafting hobby.

History of weapons

The father-of-three was initially jailed for three-and-a-half years for having a weapon.

In 2018, he had 21 months added to his sentence after he admitted beating up another Perth prisoner.

The court heard he used a hand-built blade on Steven Ramsay, leaving him with a 30-centimetre gash.

On Thursday, he appeared via video link at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted having a bladed or sharply pointed item in prison on June 25, 2020.

Sheriff Euan Duthie sentenced Lomas to another two months.

He told him: “Whether or not you explanation for this item is correct, the fact remains it is a prohibited item and you were not allowed to have that in your cell whether the purpose was malign or benign.”

Under the influence

Fiscal depute Matthew Kerr said: “At about 5pm, prison officers were managing the accused as part of a substance misuse policy.

“The accused was subject to 30-minute observations.

“They went to check on him, at the request of the prison nurse.”

Mr Kerr said: “He was the sole occupant of his cell.

“The cell was searched and the item was found.

“The accused was then moved to an observation cell.

“He was in no fit state to comment.

“He was slurring his words and was clearly under the influence of some kind of substance.

“The two razorblades, which were held together by adhesive, were seized.”

‘Not intended for violence’

Solicitor Callum Gordon said: “Mr Lomas says these were in no way intended to be used for violence.

“It’s not difficult to see why someone would come to the conclusion that these were designed as a makeshift weapon.

“Mr Lomas uses them for matchstick modelling in his cell.

“He has made quite a number of models.”

He said: “The cutter that comes with the craft kits was removed, for obvious reasons, by prison staff.

“So he was using these razors to help make his crafts.”

In 2019, Perth Sheriff Court heard that Lomas attacked Ramsay after discovering he was about to go on trial for grooming a 15-year-old girl.

Lomas was part of a gang of inmates who crowded Ramsay’s cell to inflict summary justice on him when they discovered the charges he was facing.

Ramsay admitted the offence and was jailed for 26 months.