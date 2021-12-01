St Andrews rapist who threatened to destroy woman’s life says he will refuse to co-operate with court

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man who once attempted to murder his former partner is refusing to co-operate with an investigation into whether he should serve life for rape.

Steven McKee, 49, sexually assaulted a 34-year-old woman on various occasions between June 2019 and October 2019 at locations in St Andrews and Glasgow.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how McKee also subjected his victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, to a horrifying campaign of psychological abuse.

A jury heard how McKee blackmailed her into having sex with him by threatening to disclose intimate pictures and videos of her to her partner and friends and family.

The court heard McKee told the woman if she did not give him sex, he would “destroy her life.”

He also threatened to kill himself if she stopped seeing him, saying his life would not be worth living without her.

McKee bombarded her with phone calls and text messages, subjecting her to verbal abuse.

He also contacted the woman’s partner to tell him that they were having a relationship.

However, his victim plucked up enough courage to contact police.

‘I’m not going to do more reports’

McKee, originally of Slamannan, Falkirk, was found guilty by jurors last month on charges of rape and psychological abuse.

Following the verdicts, prosecutor Eric Robertson told judge Lady Poole that McKee had a previous conviction for attempting to murder his then partner Lisa Whyte,32, in 2011.

Lady Poole remanded McKee in custody and deferred sentence.

On Wednesday, Lady Poole further deferred sentence for the court to obtain reports on whether McKee should be given an Order for Lifelong Restriction.

This would mean McKee would only be released from custody when the Parole Board is satisfied he no longer poses a threat to public safety.

However, McKee, who observed proceedings by video link from prison, said: “I’m not going to do any more reports.”

Vicious text messages

McKee’s victim told jurors about her ordeal.

In one text message, she pleaded to be left alone.

She told the court: “He just wouldn’t leave me alone.”

She said: “I was just hoping that once he had said what he had to say that would be it and he would leave me alone.”

She said McKee said “loads of nasty things” and called her “a cow”.

At one stage she told him in a message: “You are actually scaring me that you can’t leave me alone.”

Giving evidence, McKee, who was on remand at Perth Prison, told the court he had consensual sex with the woman.

‘Emphatic denial of guilt’

On Wednesday defence solicitor advocate Iain McSporran told Lady Poole that McKee still maintains he is innocent.

Mr McSporran also said his client is refusing to provide court-appointed social workers with any information.

Mr McSporran added: “He maintains his emphatic denial of guilt and asks me to specifically tell the court of his intention to appeal against his conviction.

“I am instructed by Mr McKee to indicate that his present position is that he will not co-operate with the risk assessment process.”

Judge Lady Poole said she was satisfied the evidence in the case showed McKee should be assessed on his suitability for an Order for Lifelong Restriction.

She told McKee: “I have listened to the submissions made by your counsel.

“However, I shall order a risk assessment order.

“I am satisfied from the evidence before me that the statutory test for such an order is made out.”

McKee will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on February 25, 2021.

He has already been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Attempted murder of fiancee

In 2011, McKee was given a 10-year prison term for stabbing his ex-fiancee at their home near Falkirk.

Lisa Whyte was treated for serious injuries to her neck after the attack in July 2010.

During proceedings at the High Court in Glasgow, jurors heard how McKee was “devastated” when Ms Whyte called off their wedding a week before the ceremony was due to take place.

He stabbed her at their home in Falkirk after telling her: “If I can’t have you, nobody will.”

Lisa, who was then aged 32, fled to a neighbour’s house with a seven-inch blade still sticking out of her neck.

Lord Kinclaven ordered McKee to be supervised by the authorities for four years following his release from custody.

McKee was released on licence after serving four years in jail but returned to preying on women.