Prison drug smuggler found with phones and SIMs in Perth cell

A Perth prisoner has had his sentence extended by eight months for hiding an illicit phone and seven SIM cards in his cell.

Craig Sutton appeared from custody to admit that on April 6, he had the devices in his cell in the Edinburgh Road jail.

Sutton, 38, was serving a sentence of 12 years and nine months at the time.

Last year, he was convicted of running a two-year-long drug smuggling operation from within Perth Prison, as well as from prisons in Edinburgh and Addiewell.

Between 2015 and 2017, Sutton had been found to have trafficked heroin and ecstasy both inside and outside the prison estate.

He admitted to being concerned in the supply of both and was handed a further five years and three months imprisonment.

His operation was foiled when letters about his trade and plans were uncovered following a fire alarm at the West Lothian prison.

On that occasion, heroin, drug paraphernalia, and a suspected tick list were found in his cell.

Phone found

It was a further cell search which revealed Sutton’s contraband during the summer, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Prison officers entered Sutton’s cell at around 9.10pm while he was lying on the bed.

They saw him try to put something in his trousers and conducted a full body search.

Fiscal Depute Joanne Ritchie said: “A mobile fell to the floor.”

The SIM cards were found in Sutton’s shorts pocket.

Solicitor Billy Somerville said Sutton’s mother was “extremely unwell” and he was using the extra credit to contact her.

“He realised there’s no excuse for this,” Mr Somerville said.

Sheriff William Wood told Sutton: “You know that actions have consequences.”

The sheriff added eight months to his sentence.

Drug smuggling plans

The High Court in Glasgow previously heard Sutton’s drug smuggling came to light on July 19, 2017 at HMP Addiewell when a fire alarm went off in a cell neighbouring his.

Prosecutor Mark McGuire said: “For safety’s sake prison officers began checking the surrounding cells including Mr Sutton’s which had been locked from the inside.

“On unlocking the door they observed a number of people in the cell including the accused.

“A smell of burning was noticed and they were ordered out and the cell searched and a small quantity of heroin was found and drug related paraphernalia and a suspected tick list.”

A more thorough search uncovered dozens of letters from inmates and an unsent letter written by Sutton in which he set out his plan to smuggle drugs into prison.

Mr McGuire said: “This would be by arranging for third parties on the outside to conceal multiple quantities of drugs internally; commit high value shoplifting and claim to be of no fixed abode so that they would be remanded in custody.”

Police hear calls

Police also seized recordings of all telephone calls made or received by Sutton since he was jailed in 2014.

Mr McGuire said: “Those recordings included frequent discussions between the accused Sutton and (co-accused Natalie Williamson) during which Sutton made frequent reference to his trafficking in heroin and Ecstasy inside and outside of the prison.

“Discussions also took place between the two regarding the use of Williamson’s bank account to receive the money owed to Sutton for drugs.

“Regular mention was made of drugs which he had either supplied or arranged to have supplied and for which payment had not been made.

“The money received into Williamson’s account make it clear the drugs trafficked by Sutton were worth at least £30,000.”

Williamson was ordered to be of good behaviour.