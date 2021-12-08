Jail for tourist who chased terrified girlfriend through Perthshire hotel

An error occurred. Please try again.

A holidaymaker chased his terrified girlfriend through a Perthshire hotel and dragged her back to their room during a brutal and sustained assault.

Worried guests at the Angus Hotel in Blairgowrie raised the alarm when they heard screaming from upstairs.

Steve Jones disappeared after staff burst into his room and caught him holding his blood-covered victim by her neck.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 52-year-old was visiting east Perthshire with his then-partner last month.

The romantic trip turned nasty after Jones, who has a history of violence, got drunk and accused his partner of infidelity.

Jones admitted the assault on November 5 and was jailed for eight months.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis told him: “I don’t think it is denied that this is a serious matter involving significant violence being visited on a complainer who is vulnerable.

“This was not one short act, but a period of actions that lasted for some time.

“In these circumstances, there is only one disposal and that is to take your liberty away.”

Jones, of Cilfrew, near Neath Port Talbot in South Wales, must also stay away from his victim for at least three years as part of a non-harassment order.

Accused her of cheating

Jones pled guilty to repeatedly seizing his partner by the head and body, refusing to let her leave a room, struggling with her, pursuing her and dragging her by the body into a room, and seizing her by the neck to her injury.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said the couple had been on holiday in Blairgowrie.

“At 3pm, the accused attended a pub in Dunkeld, leaving the complainer on her own.

“She decided to go for a walk.

“While she was out, she received a call from Mr Jones. He accused her of cheating on him.”

Later, the two reunited at Blairgowrie and went for a drink at the Crown Bar.

“The accused became further under the influence of alcohol and continued to accuse the complainer of cheating on him.

“She later left the accused and went back to the hotel, as she was fed up with the accusations.”

Ms Ritchie said: “She received another call from the accused, asking her to make up with him and meet him at another pub.

“At 8pm, she went to see the accused at the Dreadnought Inn.

“Within 30 minutes, he became confrontational to others in the pub and was asked to leave by members of staff.

“The complainer was in the bar and was visibly upset,” said Ms Ritchie.

“She was comforted by staff and remained there for another hour.”

At 10pm, the woman walked back to the hotel.

“She told a member of staff that she thought the accused was going to be abusive and violent when he returned,” said Ms Ritchie.

The complainer went to bed and fell asleep but she was woken by Jones, who “grabbed her forcibly by the face”.

Se escaped the room but he dragged her back, still grabbing her face.

Guests reported screaming

Ms Ritchie said: “During this incident, the complainer was screaming for the accused to leave her alone.

“This was heard by other residents in the hotel, who telephoned reception to report the disturbance.”

The fiscal depute told the court: “A member of staff attended at the couple’s room.

“He could hear screaming coming from within.

“The employee opened the door and saw the accused holding the complainer by her shoulders and neck.

“He heard him say to her: ‘I’m sorry’.”

The woman was taken to a spare room for her safety, while Jones ran out of the hotel.

“The complainer had blood down her face and there was a cut below her left eye,” said Ms Ritchie.

“But she declined medical attention.

“Efforts were made to trace the accused.

“He returned to the hotel while the complainer was giving a statement to police.

“He was arrested, cautioned and charged. He told police: ‘I didn’t do it’.”

Jones’ solicitor said his actions were “out of character,” despite a previous conviction for assaulting the same woman in 2019.