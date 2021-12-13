‘If you go too far… you endanger others’ — Extinction Rebellion activists who hijacked Dundee oil rig must compensate RNLI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

‘If you go too far… you endanger others’ — Extinction Rebellion activists who hijacked Dundee oil rig must compensate RNLI

By Ciaran Shanks
December 13 2021, 12.09pm Updated: December 13 2021, 1.27pm
L-R: Joanne Venables, Federico Pastoris, Fiona Cormie, Alison Orr, Marco Tenconi, Guy Bowen, Mark Quinn have been told to compensate the RNLI
L-R: Joanne Venables, Federico Pastoris, Fiona Cormie, Alison Orr, Marco Tenconi, Guy Bowen, Mark Quinn have been told to compensate the RNLI

A group of Extinction Rebellion activists who occupied an oil rig at the Port of Dundee have been ordered to pay compensation to the RNLI.

Police, coastguard and Forth Ports incurred £30,000 worth of costs as a result of the group’s actions on the Valaris rig’s 300ft platform in January last year.

The activists were hoping to stop the rig leaving the port to carry out work in the North Sea for Shell.

Federico Pastoris, 26, Marco Tenconi, 25, Guy Bowen, 33, Mark Quinn, 23, Fiona Cormie, 27, Joanne Venables, 37 and Alison Orr, 29, all previously pled guilty to committing a breach of the peace at Dundee Sheriff Court.

On Monday, all seven were ordered to pay £250 in compensation to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

Sheriff’s peaceful COP26 relief

Sheriff Grant McCulloch had deferred sentence on the activists for them to be of good behaviour after raising concerns that they would become involved in protests at the COP26 conference in Glasgow.

“I asked you to be of good behaviour, bearing in mind there was to be -and has been – the COP26 conference in Glasgow, which may have been a focal point for protest,” the sheriff said.

“That passed off extremely peacefully. I was pleased about that.

“Thank you for staying away and thank you for getting on with your lives.

“Whether you choose to continue your protests in a peaceful way is entirely a matter for you.

Protesters on Valaris rig
Protesters scaling the rig.

“I have no opposition whatsoever to the message you all tried to send, merely the way in which you tried to send it, causing the coastguard, police and lifeboat services considerable concern, expense and effort to ensure your own safety.

“If you go too far and endanger yourselves, you then endanger others.

“That’s, frankly, what happened here.

“I believe it’s appropriate that a contribution is made by each and every one of you to the RNLI.”

Weather forced full-scale call-out

The court was previously told how the deputy port manager became aware of the activists using an inflatable boat to access the rig.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood said: “He witnessed all of the accused there and struggling to stand on the boat.

“Given the harsh conditions of the weather, he was concerned for their safety and the Coastguard was contacted.

“A short time later, Cormie, Venables and Orr gained access and climbed the leg of the rig.”

Police at the scene last January.

The boat carrying the rest of the activists returned to shore and they were arrested by police.

Cormie, Venables and Orr climbed up to the 300ft-high platform and remained there for around four hours.

Deteriorating weather caused them to descend and they were later arrested.

Fined

Pastoris, who now lives in Italy; Tenconi, of Edinburgh; Quinn, of Aberdeen; Bowen, of Horsted Keynes, West Sussex; Orr, of Dundee; Venables, of Edinburgh; and Cormie, of Nairn, previously pled guilty to committing a breach of the peace.

They admitted conducting themselves in a disorderly manner on January 6, 2020 by navigating the River Tay on an inflatable boat when it was unsafe, boarding or assisting others to board a platform without authority, refusing to leave, attaching themselves to a platform several hundred feet in the air, remaining there for a number of hours, placing themselves in danger and causing disruption and inconvenience to other harbour users.

Protesters climbed high onto one of the legs of the rig, towering above Port of Dundee.

Bowen was the only one absent from court on Monday, with solicitor Clare Ryan explaining he had been told to isolate by track and trace.

All seven were ordered to pay £250 in compensation to the RNLI.

All bar Pastoris, who was admonished, were also fined £150.

More from The Courier