Fife charity shop boss jailed for sexually assaulting customer By Ross Gardiner December 13 2021, 1.58pm Updated: December 13 2021, 5.37pm Peter Martini-Yates offended at the Sense Scotland shop in Bridge Street, Dunfermline, as well as the neighbouring Debra store. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Tuesday court round-up — ‘Just jail me’ Police officer guilty of sending sex messages to crime victims jailed Paedophile who sexually abused teenage girls in Fife must register for life ‘It’s not what it used to be’ – Tayside and Fife shops in ‘make or break’ festive trading