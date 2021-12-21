Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Drunk Fife man terrorised motorists as he attacked cars following shop ejection

By Kirsty McIntosh
December 21 2021, 7.00pm
Co-op, Pilmuir Street, Dunfermline
The rampage began at the Co-op.

A drunken Fife man terrified a mother and her children by jumping on the bonnet of their car as they drove along a Dunfermline street.

Christopher Syme had earlier been refused service by a nearby Co-op store after being deemed to be too intoxicated.

The 43-year-old then wandered onto the road and into the path of several vehicles.

He jumped on one, slammed his hands on its bonnet and kicked the door of another.

Kicked off in Co-op

Fiscal depute Laura McMannus told Dunfermline Sheriff Court Syme had entered the Co-op in Pilmuir Street and filled a basket.

When staff told him he would not be served any more alcohol he threw it on the floor, causing a tub of cream to splatter across the ground.

He shouted and swore at staff before leaving.

She said: “On nearby Foundry Street the accused was seen in the roadway.

“He stopped a vehicle in the road by jumping in front of it and climbed onto the bonnet.

“He lay on the vehicle, shouting and gesticulating with his hands.

“He then got off and began chasing a male youth towards the Golden Chip.

“The boy looked frightened but has not been traced.

“He then approached an elderly man and shouted in his face.”

Police summoned

Syme then jumped in front of the woman’s car again as it approached the junction with Campbell Street.

Ms McMannus continued: “He had his hands on the bonnet of the car, which prevented the driver from going any further and slammed his fists on it.

“She was alarmed by this and there were children in the vehicle.”

Syme then made his way to Carnegie Drive, where vehicles were stopped at the traffic lights and kicked a car door.

Police were sent to the scene and saw the accused shouting at cars.

Solicitor Aime Allan, defending, said Syme had “little recollection” of events.

She said: “He recalls trying to have himself run over by the vehicle in question.

“He had been struggling with his mental health and alcohol issues.”

Syme admitted acting in a threatening and abusive manner towards staff in the Co-op, towards motorists on Pilmuir Street and Carnegie Drive and towards police in the latter street.

Sheriff Wyllie Robertson jailed him for 10 months.

