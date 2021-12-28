Man jailed after ‘vicious’ assault on woman in Aberfeldy town centre

An error occurred. Please try again.

An enraged thug who repeatedly stamped on a woman’s head during a “vicious and unprovoked” street attack has been jailed for 20 months.

Ian McDougall “saw red” and charged at helpless Karen Ogilvie during a drunken night out in Aberfeldy town centre.

Ms Ogilvie was involved in a scuffle with another woman – McDougall’s niece, Kerry Bott.

McDougall ran across the road to join the pair and began kicking Ms Ogilvie as she lay on the ground.

At Perth Sheriff Court, the 42-year-old admitted stamping on her head to her severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of her life.

Bott, 41, also admitted her lesser role in the assault.

The attack happened on Dunkeld Street in July 2018.

Unpaid work

Sheriff Euan Duthie told McDougall: “I note that you have expressed remorse and culpability for this offence.

“But this was a vicious and unprovoked attack.

“You sprinted across the street and stamped repeatedly on this woman’s head.”

Sheriff Duthie accepted Bott, of Old Crieff Road, Aberfeldy, was the instigator of the assault but ultimately played a more limited role.

She had pulled Ms Ogilvie’s hair and struggled with her on the ground, he said.

“What happened afterwards with your co-accused took it to an entirely different level,” said Sheriff Duthie.

He told Bott: “You have shown contrition for what happened.

“It was entirely unacceptable, although I’m prepared to accept your level of involvement was far less than your co-accused.”

Bott was ordered to complete 66 hours of unpaid work.

Genuine remorse

Solicitor John McLaughlin, representing McDougall, of Cluny Crescent, Aberfeldy, said his client had “made it clear he is genuinely remorseful for his behaviour.”

He said: “He recognises how serious this assault was and how much more serious it could have been.

“He accepts his responsibility.”

Mr McLaughlin said: “He was unaware of the build-up to this incident but was nearby when he told that his niece was being attacked.

“He saw red and acted in the way he has pleaded guilty to.”

The court heard McDougall’s family had been hit by a series of recent tragedies.

After he was taken into custody, he was attacked by his cellmate who ripped a piece of muscle from his shoulder.

“He tells me he has real difficulty sleeping because of that injury,” said Mr McLaughlin.

No recollection

David Holmes, representing Bott, said: “She does not have a memory of this incident.

“It was only when the Crown disclosed a video of the incident that she found out what her involvement had been.”

He said: “Watching that video was a real shock to her.

“She was under the influence of alcohol that night, far more than she would usually be.”

Mr Holmes said his client was “emotive, anxious and remorseful.”

He said: “She has had to explain what she did to her family.

“She can only apologise to all parties.”