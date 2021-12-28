Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man jailed after ‘vicious’ assault on woman in Aberfeldy town centre

By Jamie Buchan
December 28 2021, 7.00am Updated: December 28 2021, 8.58am
The assault took place in Dunkeld Street, Aberfeldy
An enraged thug who repeatedly stamped on a woman’s head during a “vicious and unprovoked” street attack has been jailed for 20 months.

Ian McDougall “saw red” and charged at helpless Karen Ogilvie during a drunken night out in Aberfeldy town centre.

Ms Ogilvie was involved in a scuffle with another woman – McDougall’s niece, Kerry Bott.

McDougall ran across the road to join the pair and began kicking Ms Ogilvie as she lay on the ground.

At Perth Sheriff Court, the 42-year-old admitted stamping on her head to her severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of her life.

Bott, 41, also admitted her lesser role in the assault.

The attack happened on Dunkeld Street in July 2018.

Unpaid work

Sheriff Euan Duthie told McDougall: “I note that you have expressed remorse and culpability for this offence.

“But this was a vicious and unprovoked attack.

“You sprinted across the street and stamped repeatedly on this woman’s head.”

Sheriff Duthie accepted Bott, of Old Crieff Road, Aberfeldy, was the instigator of the assault but ultimately played a more limited role.

She had pulled Ms Ogilvie’s hair and struggled with her on the ground, he said.

“What happened afterwards with your co-accused took it to an entirely different level,” said Sheriff Duthie.

He told Bott: “You have shown contrition for what happened.

“It was entirely unacceptable, although I’m prepared to accept your level of involvement was far less than your co-accused.”

Bott was ordered to complete 66 hours of unpaid work.

Genuine remorse

Solicitor John McLaughlin, representing McDougall, of Cluny Crescent, Aberfeldy, said his client had “made it clear he is genuinely remorseful for his behaviour.”

He said: “He recognises how serious this assault was and how much more serious it could have been.

“He accepts his responsibility.”

Mr McLaughlin said: “He was unaware of the build-up to this incident but was nearby when he told that his niece was being attacked.

“He saw red and acted in the way he has pleaded guilty to.”

The court heard McDougall’s family had been hit by a series of recent tragedies.

After he was taken into custody, he was attacked by his cellmate who ripped a piece of muscle from his shoulder.

“He tells me he has real difficulty sleeping because of that injury,” said Mr McLaughlin.

No recollection

David Holmes, representing Bott, said: “She does not have a memory of this incident.

“It was only when the Crown disclosed a video of the incident that she found out what her involvement had been.”

He said: “Watching that video was a real shock to her.

“She was under the influence of alcohol that night, far more than she would usually be.”

Mr Holmes said his client was “emotive, anxious and remorseful.”

He said: “She has had to explain what she did to her family.

“She can only apologise to all parties.”

