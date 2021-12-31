Fife Amazon worker vows to give up alcohol after boozy threatening phone calls

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Fife man threatened to kill his partner during a drunken phone call to the woman’s father.

Tibor Palinkas and the woman had been drinking together before the incident.

However, they had a falling out and and Palinkas retreated to the bedroom of the woman’s Methil home.

The 36-year-old then phoned her father and demanded he remove her from “his” house or he would harm her.

Threatening calls

Fiscal depute Sean Maher told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: “It would appear alcohol had much to play in this incident.

“Throughout the evening both parties had been at the locus and consumed, between them, approximately one litre of vodka.

“Mr Palinkas accused the complainer of infidelity.”

He said Palinkas stormed off to the bedroom at this point.

Mr Maher continued: “At 11.52pm her parents were at their home address when her father received a call from a number he did not recognise.

“He answered and put it on loud speaker, as he usually did.

“He asked who was calling and the accused said: ‘It’s f***ing Tibor’.

“He continued to shout, saying: ‘It’s me you fat f***er. Get your daughter out of my house’.

“He was informed by the complainer’s father that it was not his house.”

Mr Maher said Palinkas then made threats, including to kill the woman.

Giving up alcohol

After the phone call, Palinkas returned to the living room and in a struggle with the woman grabbed and stamped on her iPhone.

The fight left Palinkas with scratches on his body and he called police, alleging the woman had attacked him.

Meanwhile, her parents were so concerned for her welfare they turned up at the house.

Palinkas’ solicitor said the Amazon worker was not a habitual drinker and the vodka consumed was more than both he and the woman would normally drink.

She said appearing from custody has been a “sharp shock” for him and he planned to give up drinking to prevent it happening again.

Palinkas, of no fixed abode, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner towards the woman and her father at an address in Methil on December 28.

Sentence was deferred for him to be of good behaviour.