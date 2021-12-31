Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Fife Amazon worker vows to give up alcohol after boozy threatening phone calls

By Kirsty McIntosh
December 31 2021, 8.00am Updated: December 31 2021, 10.03am
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court

A Fife man threatened to kill his partner during a drunken phone call to the woman’s father.

Tibor Palinkas and the woman had been drinking together before the incident.

However, they had a falling out and and Palinkas retreated to the bedroom of the woman’s Methil home.

The 36-year-old then phoned her father and demanded he remove her from “his” house or he would harm her.

Threatening calls

Fiscal depute Sean Maher told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: “It would appear alcohol had much to play in this incident.

“Throughout the evening both parties had been at the locus and consumed, between them, approximately one litre of vodka.

“Mr Palinkas accused the complainer of infidelity.”

He said Palinkas stormed off to the bedroom at this point.

Mr Maher continued: “At 11.52pm her parents were at their home address when her father received a call from a number he did not recognise.

“He answered and put it on loud speaker, as he usually did.

“He asked who was calling and the accused said: ‘It’s f***ing Tibor’.

“He continued to shout, saying: ‘It’s me you fat f***er. Get your daughter out of my house’.

“He was informed by the complainer’s father that it was not his house.”

Mr Maher said Palinkas then made threats, including to kill the woman.

Giving up alcohol

After the phone call, Palinkas returned to the living room and in a struggle with the woman grabbed and stamped on her iPhone.

The fight left Palinkas with scratches on his body and he called police, alleging the woman had attacked him.

Meanwhile, her parents were so concerned for her welfare they turned up at the house.

Palinkas’ solicitor said the Amazon worker was not a habitual drinker and the vodka consumed was more than both he and the woman would normally drink.

She said appearing from custody has been a “sharp shock” for him and he planned to give up drinking to prevent it happening again.

Palinkas, of no fixed abode, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner towards the woman and her father at an address in Methil on December 28.

Sentence was deferred for him to be of good behaviour.

