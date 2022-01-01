Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘I lost control of myself’ – Drunken Fife motorist tells court of drink driving shame

By Kirsty McIntosh
January 1 2022, 7.00am
Ruslan Oleinikov
Ruslan Oleinikov

A drunken motorist stumbled out of his car and had to be propped up by police after he was pulled over in a Kirkcaldy housing estate.

Ruslan Oleinikov drove through the town’s built-up Cumbrae Terrace at more than four times the legal limit.

The 48-year-old was stopped by officers earlier this month after they saw him careering across the carriageway.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the Lithuanian national got out and stumbled, forcing a police officer to help prop him up.

‘It was too much’

Addressing Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith via an interpreter, Oleinikov said: “I’m sincerely sorry. I feel really embarrassed and ashamed.

“It was just too much and I lost control control of myself.”

He said he had experienced difficulties in his personal life around the time of the incident.

Fiscal depute Freya Anderson-Ward said: “At around 9.40pm officers observed the accused driving at the locus.

“The vehicle appeared to be swerving and as such they requested the accused stop the vehicle.

Ruslan Oleinikov

“As the accused exited the vehicle he stumbled and PC Anderson took hold of his arm to support him.

“It this point the officers noted that the accused smelled of alcohol.”

She said Oleinikov failed a roadside breath test and a more accurate device at the police station gave a lower reading of 96 mics – 4.4 times the legal limit.

Oleinikov, of Ailsa Grove, Kirkcaldy, admitted having 96 mics of alcohol in his system on December 4. The legal limit is 22.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith banned him from the roads for 16 months and fined him £666.67.

