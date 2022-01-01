‘I lost control of myself’ – Drunken Fife motorist tells court of drink driving shame

An error occurred. Please try again.

A drunken motorist stumbled out of his car and had to be propped up by police after he was pulled over in a Kirkcaldy housing estate.

Ruslan Oleinikov drove through the town’s built-up Cumbrae Terrace at more than four times the legal limit.

The 48-year-old was stopped by officers earlier this month after they saw him careering across the carriageway.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the Lithuanian national got out and stumbled, forcing a police officer to help prop him up.

‘It was too much’

Addressing Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith via an interpreter, Oleinikov said: “I’m sincerely sorry. I feel really embarrassed and ashamed.

“It was just too much and I lost control control of myself.”

He said he had experienced difficulties in his personal life around the time of the incident.

Fiscal depute Freya Anderson-Ward said: “At around 9.40pm officers observed the accused driving at the locus.

“The vehicle appeared to be swerving and as such they requested the accused stop the vehicle.

“As the accused exited the vehicle he stumbled and PC Anderson took hold of his arm to support him.

“It this point the officers noted that the accused smelled of alcohol.”

She said Oleinikov failed a roadside breath test and a more accurate device at the police station gave a lower reading of 96 mics – 4.4 times the legal limit.

Oleinikov, of Ailsa Grove, Kirkcaldy, admitted having 96 mics of alcohol in his system on December 4. The legal limit is 22.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith banned him from the roads for 16 months and fined him £666.67.