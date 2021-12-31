Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Would-be thief caught skulking near Kirkcaldy properties

By Ross Gardiner
December 31 2021, 2.35pm Updated: December 31 2021, 2.39pm
Andrew Kwiatkowski was caught by police lurking around Alexandra Street, Kirkcaldy.
A Fife man has admitted skulking around Kirkcaldy gardens “with the intent to steal.”

Andrew Kwiatkowski was caught by officers lurking around Russell Place and Alexandra Street in the early hours of Wednesday, September 1.

He was found hiding behind a car after neighbours reported his suspicious behaviour to police.

The 44-year-old appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to an intention to commit theft.

Spotted by residents

Fiscal Depute Jill Currie told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: “This incident happened at around 1.30am.”

She explained that a couple in the living room of nearby home were drawn to a bright light which lit up where the accused was.

They moved to their bedroom and watched Kwiatkowski enter a neighbour’s driveway.

The couple phoned police and officers found him crouched behind a parked vehicle.

Kwiatkowski, of The Hallows in Kirkcaldy, admitted to being found in the curtilage of properties in both streets, and other gardens, and that it may be reasonably inferred he was there with the intent to steal.

Accused had PTSD

Defence solicitor David McLaughlin said: “He certainly presents as someone who is not abusing substances.

“He appears in the main to have knocked his habit on the head

“A couple of years ago, he was formally diagnosed with PTSD.”

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith deferred sentencing until January 17 for reports.

The sheriff noted that 44-year-old Kwiatkowski’s criminal record dates back to 1996.

He said: “I would have hoped that Mr Kwiatkowski would have grown out of this offending behaviour.”

