Would-be thief caught skulking near Kirkcaldy properties

A Fife man has admitted skulking around Kirkcaldy gardens “with the intent to steal.”

Andrew Kwiatkowski was caught by officers lurking around Russell Place and Alexandra Street in the early hours of Wednesday, September 1.

He was found hiding behind a car after neighbours reported his suspicious behaviour to police.

The 44-year-old appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to an intention to commit theft.

Spotted by residents

Fiscal Depute Jill Currie told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: “This incident happened at around 1.30am.”

She explained that a couple in the living room of nearby home were drawn to a bright light which lit up where the accused was.

They moved to their bedroom and watched Kwiatkowski enter a neighbour’s driveway.

The couple phoned police and officers found him crouched behind a parked vehicle.

Kwiatkowski, of The Hallows in Kirkcaldy, admitted to being found in the curtilage of properties in both streets, and other gardens, and that it may be reasonably inferred he was there with the intent to steal.

Accused had PTSD

Defence solicitor David McLaughlin said: “He certainly presents as someone who is not abusing substances.

“He appears in the main to have knocked his habit on the head

“A couple of years ago, he was formally diagnosed with PTSD.”

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith deferred sentencing until January 17 for reports.

The sheriff noted that 44-year-old Kwiatkowski’s criminal record dates back to 1996.

He said: “I would have hoped that Mr Kwiatkowski would have grown out of this offending behaviour.”