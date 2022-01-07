‘Get in there, he’s going to kill folk’ — Desperate plea to police after Dundee pub-goer’s ear chewed off in unprovoked attack

An error occurred. Please try again.

A thug chewed off part of a stranger’s ear in a random attack in a Dundee pub.

Steven Drummond attacked two people after worried patrons had tried to lock him out of the pub.

One man was punched to the floor of Harlequins on Albert Street, straddled and strangled.

Drummond then rounded on another and bit off a chunk of his ear.

When police arrived, a blood-soaked witness on the street told them: “Get in there, he’s going to kill folk”.

He went on to attack police as they tried to arrest him.

Unprovoked attacks

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova told Dundee Sheriff Court how Drummond angrily entered the pub on September 26.

She said: “At around 10.45 pm, the accused entered the bar, visibly angry and talking on the phone.

“He left the bar by the left exit.

“People in the pub locked the left exit over concern that Drummond would return.

“The accused entered the locus through the main entrance.”

Drummond abruptly sat at a table with a pair of couples who had been enjoying a night out and addressed one of the men.

The man tried to explain he and Drummond did not know each other but Drummond kept asking “Who are you?”

Ms Apostolova said: “Out of nowhere, Drummond punched him to the ground, straddled him and began to strangle him.”

Terrified onlookers attempted to pull Drummond off the man but to no avail.

Suddenly, Drummond rounded on another man and bit him on the head.

“Such was the force of his bite that part of the ear was torn off,” said Ms Apostolova.

“At 23.07 police attended the locus where they observed the first witness covered in blood saying: ‘Get in there he’s going to kill folk’”.

Police struggled to apprehend Drummond, who tensed his body and tried to lash out.

He kicked an officer on the right thigh as they tried to get him into a police van.

Drummond was eventually cautioned and charged at Ninewells Hospital.

No recollection

The court was told the bite victim has trouble sleeping and experiences intense pain due to the exposed nerves endings of his permanently disfigured ear.

“Police recovered part of the ear and brought it to hospital but it could not be attached,” stated Ms Apostolova.

Another victim had to attend a clinic to treat the laceration on his nose.

Drummond pled guilty to three assaults.

Defending solicitor Jim Laverty told the court Drummond had longstanding issues with alcohol addiction.

Mr Laverty said his client was “most remorseful” for his actions and apologised to the injured parties.

The court heard Drummond, 34, began drinking after a period of sobriety, which affected his judgement.

“He has literally no recollection of Harlequins,” said Mr Laverty.

He pointed to Drummond’s attempts at rehabilitation and mentoring other people who are similarly “stricken” with addiction.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael ordered a background report ahead of sentencing next month.

Drummond, whose address was given as HMP Perth, was remanded.