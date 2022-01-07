Rangers recall Kai Kennedy from Dunfermline loan

An error occurred. Please try again.

Kai Kennedy has returned to parent club Rangers after being recalled from his loan at Dunfermline.

The East End Park club confirmed today that the Scotland under-21 internationalist’s spell had come to an end.

Announcing the departure on social media, Dunfermline posted: “[We] can confirm that Kai Kennedy will be returning to Rangers, having been recalled from his loan.

“We thank Kai for his efforts and wish him well in the future.”

Kennedy was initially sent to the Fifers on loan until the end of the season.

Unfortunately for the youngster, his playing time was limited due to injury, illness and Covid-related absences.

Boss John Hughes previously thought Kennedy would be returning to Ibrox, with today’s announcement confirming the departure.

The 19-year-old made 14 appearances for Dunfermline. He scored one goal, in the 3-3 draw with Queen of the South on December 11.