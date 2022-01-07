Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rangers recall Kai Kennedy from Dunfermline loan

By Scott Lorimer
January 7 2022, 3.27pm
Kai Kennedy has returned to parent club Rangers after being recalled from his loan at Dunfermline.

The East End Park club confirmed today that the Scotland under-21 internationalist’s spell had come to an end.

Announcing the departure on social media, Dunfermline posted: “[We] can confirm that Kai Kennedy will be returning to Rangers, having been recalled from his loan.

“We thank Kai for his efforts and wish him well in the future.”

Kennedy was initially sent to the Fifers on loan until the end of the season.

Unfortunately for the youngster, his playing time was limited due to injury, illness and Covid-related absences.

Boss John Hughes previously thought Kennedy would be returning to Ibrox, with today’s announcement confirming the departure.

The 19-year-old made 14 appearances for Dunfermline. He scored one goal, in the 3-3 draw with Queen of the South on December 11.

